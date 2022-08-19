“Buzzing to play in the Europa League for the rest of his career” – Rival fans react hilariously as Casemiro reportedly informs Real Madrid teammates about accepting Manchester United offer

Rival fans have reacted hilariously to Fabrizio Romano's report that Casemiro has confirmed to Real Madrid teammates that he is heading to Manchester United.

The Brazilian is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford, with Romano reporting that the midfielder has communicated his departure to Los Blancos teammates.

An agreement is to be found between the two clubs.

But it looks increasingly likely that Casemiro will be heading to Manchester United as Erik ten Hag's fourth summer signing.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏻 #RealMadrid



Casemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game. Casemiro has communicated also to Real Madrid teammates that he has accepted Man United bid - already saying goodbye to all of them.Casemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game. Casemiro has communicated also to Real Madrid teammates that he has accepted Man United bid - already saying goodbye to all of them. ⚪️👋🏻 #RealMadridCasemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game.

Off the back of Romano's report, rival fans have mocked the midfielder's decision, informing the Brazilian that he will no longer be playing in the UEFA Champions League.

United's poor past season saw them finish sixth, meaning they will be playing in the Europa League this campaign.

They have been in dire need of midfield reinforcements following the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Alongside this, the midfield partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred has come in for heavy criticism.

The pair were part of the side that suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester United’s season-opener on August 7.

McTominay was subsequently dropped ahead of the Red Devils' next game against Brentford.

The Scot's absence paid no dividends as the Bees thrashed United 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13.

Casemiro's arrival clearly couldn't have come at a more crucial time for Erik ten Hag's side, but rival fans have taken the time to poke fun at the impending transfer.

Here are some reactions to the news the Brazilian has told teammates he's headed to Old Trafford:

🇪🇸 @AbdeGOAT @FabrizioRomano You gotta feel sad for him. As a football fan, there's nothing worse than seeing a good player joining Man utd🤝🫤 @FabrizioRomano You gotta feel sad for him. As a football fan, there's nothing worse than seeing a good player joining Man utd🤝🫤

Robert @Robert_LFCx @FabrizioRomano Buzzing to play in the Europa league for the rest of his career @FabrizioRomano Buzzing to play in the Europa league for the rest of his career

- @DalleLFC @FabrizioRomano Can see him flopping tbh, poor business from united @FabrizioRomano Can see him flopping tbh, poor business from united

𝙷𝚞𝚜_𝚂𝙺 @Hus_SK77 @FabrizioRomano Bro just went to finish his career @FabrizioRomano Bro just went to finish his career 😭

"It's his personal decision” - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti tight-lipped on Casemiro's reasons for joining 'struggling' Manchester United

Ancelotti couldn't persuade the midfielder to stay

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti seems just as confused as rival fans are at Casemiro's decision to join Manchester United.

The Italian coach told reporters (via Madrid Xtra):

"I can't reply as to why Casemiro traded European Champions for a struggling side, it's his personal decision.”

The Brazilian midfielder has become a huge hit at Real Madrid, making 336 appearances for the La Liga giants.

He has won five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles, among a number of other honors.

The player's decision to join the Red Devils when the club is in such disarray has taken many by surprise.

Some are pointing towards Manchester United offering the Brazilian astronomical wages.

However, reports suggest that the contract proposal from United is similar to his current one at Real Madrid from a financial standpoint.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett