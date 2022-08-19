Manchester United doubling Casemiro’s wages in attempt to sign him from Real Madrid are fake: Reports 

ESPN journalist Fernando Campos has rubbished reports that Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has been offered wages by Manchester United that double his current pay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian looks increasingly of becoming the Red Devils' fourth signing of the summer.

Reports claim that the player is keen on the move with United willing to deal for around £60 million.

There have been claims that the Madrid midfielder will earn double should he make the move to Old Trafford.

However, Campos has explained that is not the case and that those claims are 'fake'. The proposed wages being offered by United are 'similar' to those he earns at Madrid.

Fernando Campos @FCamposoficial Informações que eu tenho sobre o Casemiro:



• Ainda não aceitou a proposta do Manchester United. Ela está na mesa e a decisão deve sair em breve.



• O salário que o United oferece não é muito maior. Isso é fake.



• Decisão vai passar pelo lado pessoal e profissional. Informações que eu tenho sobre o Casemiro: • Ainda não aceitou a proposta do Manchester United. Ela está na mesa e a decisão deve sair em breve. • O salário que o United oferece não é muito maior. Isso é fake.• Decisão vai passar pelo lado pessoal e profissional.

Casemiro is yet to agree to United's proposal but things are looking positive for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's side have been on the lookout for midfield reinforcements for the whole summer following the departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

They seemed to have placed their sights firmly on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

A deal for the Dutchman has been problematic with the player keen to remain at the Nou Camp alongside being owed outstanding deferred wage payments by Barca.

It appears Manchester United have turned their attention to Casemiro, with the five-time UEFA Champions League midfielder a more attainable asset.

The Brazilian has 48 appearances for Real Madrid last season and was a huge part of the side that lifted the La Liga title and Champions League trophy.

Manchester United's pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder a risk worth taking

Casemiro is a necessary panic buy

Manchester United seem to be heading into the panic stage of their summer transfer window having only managed to secure three signings thus far.

Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia have arrived at Old Trafford.

But it is nowhere near the level of rebuild anticipated under Ten Hag when the Dutch tactician was appointed back in April.

There has been a huge amount of time for United to get their business done and instead they head into the latter stages of the window still in need of acquisitions.

However, a talent such as Real Madrid's Casemiro is an opportunity not worth passing up, certainly given Manchester United's current situation.

Ten Hag has overseen two dismal outings so far this season, a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and a 4-0 thrashing to Brentford.

The performances of Scott McTominay and Fred have been heavily criticized, with the former having been dropped to the bench against the Bees.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett