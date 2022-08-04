"By a big amount of points" - Gary Neville predicts his 2022-23 Premier League title winner

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has predicted Manchester City to retain their Premier League title handsomely this season. The player-turned-pundit believes Liverpool would fall short once again in the title race.

The Reds finished just one point behind City in the Premier League last campaign. However, Neville reckons the 2022-23 title race could be much simpler for Pep Guardiola's men, who're seeking their fifth league title in six years.

Speaking on the Overlap (via Liverpool Echo), Neville said:

“Last season, we had a title race, and I think Liverpool were at absolute breakneck, giving everything to hang in there until the end. Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if this season, if they (City) do win it by a big amount of points.”

City have been very dominant in the Premier League since Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016. The Cityzens have won four league titles in the last five seasons. Liverpool punctuated their dominance by winning in 2020 - their first league win in the Premier League era.

Liverpool and City have already faced each other this season - in the FA Community Shield last weekend, which the Reds won 3-1. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez were the goalscorers for the Reds.

City have had a very productive summer, signing Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to strengthen their attack. Alvarez scored his first goal for the club against Liverpool in the Community Shield. The defending champions have also strengthened their midfield by roping in Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

New Premier League season begins on August 5

The new Premier League season will commence on Friday, August 5, with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal. The Gunners will play on the opening day for the second straight year.

Liverpool will open their league campaign on Saturday at newly promoted Fulham. City, meanwhile, will kickstart their title defence against West Ham United at the London Stadium a day later.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far