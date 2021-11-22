“By far the best” – Chelsea legend John Terry names his favorite to win the Premier League

Chelsea legend John Terry has named his former club as the favorites to win the Premier League this season.

The former England defender believes Chelsea will be able to go the distance this season. According to Terry, the Blues have the strongest squad in the Premier League.

This is highlighted by the fact that despite injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea haven't struggled at all.

Speaking to BeIN Sports, Terry said:

“I think the strength and depth in their (Chelsea’s) squad looks to me by far the best in the league. They’ve coped really well without him (Lukaku) and they’ve got players who turn up and score goals as well. I’ve been really impressed how they've dealt with it. Having Lukaku back in the run up to Christmas will be a big boost as well.”

Lukaku and Werner have now been unavailable for Chelsea for four games due to their respective injuries. In their place, though, the likes of Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi have stepped up brilliantly.

Chelsea have claimed 10 out of 12 points in the Premier League with their strike-partners absent. They only dropped points when they drew 1-1 against Burnley before the international break.

However, the Blues got back to winning ways by dominating Leicester City 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

John Terry believes Liverpool will rival Chelsea for the Premier League title

Although Terry picked Chelsea as the favorites for the Premier League title, he believes Liverpool and Manchester City will give them good competition.

Chelsea currently sit top of the Premier League table, three points off Manchester City and four off Liverpool. While Liverpool have conceded more than the other two, they have scored more as well.

This is what, Terry believes, makes them a dangerous team.

“Liverpool look a threat, they’ve got so many goals in them going forward," he said. "Defensively I look at Van Dijk and think I’m not sure who gets past him. We all have an off day, which he will, but at the same time they look very solid.

“Just having that threat up front, we had it at Chelsea years ago with Drogba and Robben and those type of players," he added. "You just feel like you’re going to outscore other teams.”

It looks like the world is in for another close title race in the Premier League and it could be a three-way race this time.

The upcoming busy period in terms of fixtures will be key in the Premier League title race. Chelsea will hope to be able to maintain, if not extend, their lead at the top.

