"By a mile" - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher names the toughest player he faced in the Premier League 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has picked Arsenal's legendary striker Thierry Henry as the toughest player he has played against in the Premier League. He lauded the Frenchman's pace and even claimed that Henry is the league's best player.

Henry joined Arsenal from Juventus in 1999 and had a legendary spell in the English top-flight. He is currently the seventh highest goalscorer of all-time in the Premier League with 175 goals.

Carragher was all praise for Henry when asked about the toughest player he's faced in the league. The former Liverpool defender said (via Mirror):

"Henry by a mile. The two players we both mentioned, it's because they were that quick, you talk about ability and going tight with people and you can sometimes work that out, you've got to use your brain and experience."

He added:

"But when someone's got blistering pace and we weren’t blessed with pace, of course we weren't, so you've always got to be switched on that much. But sometimes it’s just out of your control, and for me Thierry Henry's the best player in the Premier League."

The Frenchman helped the Gunners lift two league titles and two FA Cups before joining Barcelona in 2007. He also won a record four Premier League Golden Boots and two European Golden Shoes.

Henry had a stunning career with Barcelona as well, as he won two La Liga titles and one Champions League title. He then moved to the New York Red Bulls in 2010 and returned to Arsenal on a short loan in 2012. He hung up his boots in 2014.

Liverpool have had a poor start to 2022-23 Premier League campaign

While Jurgen Klopp's side won the Community Shield against Manchester City last month, they have begun their Premier League campaign quite poorly.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw in their opening fixture by Fulham at Craven Cottage. A brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic gave the newly-promoted side the lead twice.

However, a goal each from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah secured a draw for the visitors.

Liverpool were then held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, August 15.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Luis Diaz canceled each other out as the teams shared the spoils. Nunez received a red card for a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen and will miss the next three matches.

The Reds lost the Premier League title last season to City by just one point and there is already a four-point difference this season after two games. The Cityzens have started their campaign in perfect fashion, beating West Ham United and Bournemouth. They now sit at the top of the table, with Arsenal in second.

If Liverpool don't improve quickly, these lost points could be catastrophic for them in the title race. They will next face rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 22.

