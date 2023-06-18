"Cakes that will calm your cravings" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez promotes friend Iva Garcia's new venture on Instagram 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez promoted her friend's business on social media. She put out a post in support of the friend's cake business.

Rodriguez used her Instagram, where she has 50 million followers, to promote the business. She wrote on her story:

"My dear embarks on a new adventure with cakes that will calm your cravings."

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story

Rodriguez often uses her Instagram to promote her own business and ventures. Now she has used the platform to promote her friend's business. Considering the model's popularity, it should serve the purpose of the start-up gaining popularity.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez congratulated her sister on her graduation

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's sister Ivana Rodriguez recently earned her graduate degree. She could be seen getting on the stage to receive her degree.

Georgina posted a heartfelt message for her younger sister. She attended the event and posted a video of it. Rodriguez left a proud caption for her sister, which read:

"My graduate Shima ♥️ I still remember when you were preparing for the selectivity and the day you received the final grade. Your beginnings in Madrid, your study material paid in installments, your endless days of work, of university and the thousand hours of subway, in which you made your study place and your dining room."

She further added:

"It has been a very long road, in which we have lived our worst and best moments of our lives. But here we are still united and winning. Once again, you have achieved what you set out to do. What a proud woman and sister. We will continue to inspire and support each other forever. I love you seagull."

It was a thoughtful gesture on Georgina's part. This goes to show the deep relationship she shares with her little sister Ivana. Ivana herself has managed to grow a good presence on social media and has around 1 million followers.

