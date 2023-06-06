How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the birthdays of their twins? Report details activities

A report from OK Diario has outlined how Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrated Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo's birthday. The twins turned six on June 5.

Ronaldo posted an Instagram message dedicated to the occasion, writing:

"Many congratulations my loves! Daddy is very proud of y’all."

Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were in Madrid the previous day to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Pestana CR7 hotel. They celebrated time with the kids on their birthdays.

Eva Maria had a mermaid party while Mateo, who loves football, spent the day enjoying the game.

Eva Maria and Mateo are Ronaldo's second and third child after Cristiano Jr. Ronaldo and Rodriguez have two more children, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Rodriguez is the biological mother of both girls.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez's sister recently graduated

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez's sister Ivana Rodriguez recently completed her graduation. Georgina attended as her sister received the degree upon the completion of her course.

Georgina took to Instagram to post a video of Ivana up on the stage. She penned an emotional and heartfelt message for her sister as well. The model, who has around 50 million Instagram followers, wrote on the social media platform:

"My graduate Shima ♥️ I still remember when you were preparing for the selectivity and the day you received the final grade. Your beginnings in Madrid, your study material paid in installments, your endless days of work, of university and the thousand hours of subway, in which you made your study place and your dining room."

She added:

"It has been a very long road, in which we have lived our worst and best moments of our lives. But here we are still united and winning. Once again, you have achieved what you set out to do. What a proud woman and sister. We will continue to inspire and support each other forever. I love you seagull."

Ivana Rodriguez reciprocated her sister's thoughtful message and left a comment under Georgina's post. Ivana herself has grown a massive presence on social media and boasts around a million followers on her account.

Poll : 0 votes