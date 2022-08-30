Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals what Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz told him ahead of Bayer Leverkusen loan move.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed what his Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz told him ahead of his loan move to Bayer Leverkusen. The England international has joined the Bundesliga giants on a season-long loan, with the Blues having the option to recall him in January.

Hudson-Odoi has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. He started just 11 league games last season and desperately needed a loan move for regular playing time.

Bayer Leverkusen have secured the services of the winger on a season-loan deal beating 19 other clubs, as per The Mirror.

The winger has revealed that former Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz only had good things to say about the Bundesliga side. He told Bayer Leverkusen's official website:

“He [Haverz] told me it’s amazing, obviously, that everyone around that he’s been with the past years have been amazing for him. He enjoyed every moment of it and he said you’ll love it over there – just go, do you and be confident and everything will go well.”

Hudson-Odoi also shared his excitement on being at a new club for the first time after spending his entire career at Chelsea. He explained:

“I’m definitely excited. I think it’s a new experience for me – I haven’t been anywhere else but Chelsea. So coming here, I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the boys, get going and hopefully do well."

“The project [is attractive]. I said to the family that I want to go out there and make sure that I’m playing football and get the opportunity to play in front of great fans. It’s massive for me to come here.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi has struggled for playing time under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Hudson-Odoi was once regarded as the next big thing after breaking into the first team at Chelsea. However, his stock has significantly fallen over the last couple of years under manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician is not a huge admirer of the young winger like previous managers Frank Lampard and Maurizio Sarri did.

At 21, Hudon-Odoi has plenty of time to fulfill his immense potential. Bayer Leverkusen are a club known for grooming top-class talents and the Englishman's career could be revived at the BayArena under Gerardo Seoane.

