Callum Hudson-Odoi shares how he really felt after scoring for Nottingham Forest against former club Chelsea 

Former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has shared how he felt after scoring against the Blues on Saturday, May 11. He scored Nottingham Forest's second goal in a 3-2 defeat at City Ground in the Premier League.

Hudson-Odoi came through the west London side's academy and made 126 senior appearances for them, registering 16 goals and 21 assists. He found regular playing hard to come by and joined Nottingham last summer. He has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 33 games across competitions this season.

Hudson-Odoi also scored an excellent goal in Nottingham's 3-2 defeat against Chelsea on Saturday. He celebrated the goal by pointing to his temple. After the game, he shared how it felt playing against some of his former teammates and scoring against his former club, saying (via BBC Sport):

“Credit to the boys. They worked hard and it was unfortunate. It was a nice feeling playing against the boys I know and catch up with them. It was nice to get a goal against my former team."

When asked about the relegation battle, Hudson-Odoi added:

“You never know in football. There’s one game left but hopefully we’re safe now and we can focus on Burnley next weekend.”

Despite the defeat, Nottingham remained a spot above the relegation zone with one game remaining for them. They are three points above Luton Town but have a superior goal difference by 12.

Chelsea continue good form with a thrilling win over Nottingham

The Blues have had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign so far but could secure European football next season. They are seventh in the Premier League standings, level on points with sixth-placed Newcastle United but behind on goal difference.

Chelsea came into the Nottingham clash on the back of big wins against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) and West Ham United (5-0). They had a good start at City Ground, with Mykhaylo Mudryk scoring in the eighth minute. Willy Boly thn equalised for the hosts in the 16th minute.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side took the lead in the 74th minute through Callum Hudson-Odoi. However, Raheem Sterling restored parity in the 80th minute before Nicolas Jackson scored the winner two minutes later. Chelsea had 68% possession and made 12 attempts with five being on target while Nottingham had 4/20 attempts on target.

The Blues will next face Brighton & Hove Albion away on May 15 before their final game of the season against Bournemouth at home on May 19.