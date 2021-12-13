Callum Walsh leaves Newcastle United following Eddie Howe's arrival

Newcastle United Head of Sport Science Callum Walsh has parted ways with the Magpies after just five months with the club.

According to Training Ground Guru, Walsh left Newcastle following the arrival of Eddie Howe, who brought Dan Hodges in from his former club Bournemouth as Head of Sport Science. Howe and Hodges spent eight years together at Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe replaced Steve Bruce as manager of Newcastle United on November 8. Howe spent eight years as manager of Bournemouth between 2012 and 2020, during which he led the club to promotion from League One to the Championship to the Premier League.

He guided Bournemouth to a ninth-place finish in England's top-flight during the 2016-17 season. Howe helped the club maintain its Premier League status for five years until they suffered relegation to the Championship during the 2019-20 season.

Eddie Howe was widely considered to be one of the best up-and-coming managers in England during his time with Bournemouth. His ability to work with a small budget and develop young talents caught the attention of a number of the league's top clubs.

Newcastle United opted to hire Eddie Howe as a replacement for Steve Bruce. The Magpies believe the 44-year-old could be the manager to lead them into a new era under the ownership of the Saudi Investment Group.

Since Howe's arrival, he has brought in four staff: Jason Tindall (Assistant), Stephen Purches (First-Team Coach), Sumon Weatherstone ( First-Team Coach) and Dan Hodges ( Head of Sport Science).

Newcastle United's results need to improve if they are to sign their top transfer targets in January

Newcastle United have managed to win just one of their 16 games in the Premier League this season. Despite bringing in a new manager and being taken over by the Saudi Investment group, results haven't improved at St. James' Park.

The Magpies suffered a 4-0 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, a result which leaves them in 19th place in the Premier League table. Eddie Howe's side have won just one of their last five games in the league.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for a number of 'big-name' footballers in recent months including the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Jesse Lingard and Toni Kroos.

The club could, however, struggle to sign their transfer targets or improve their squad in January unless their results improve under the management of Eddie Howe.

Newcastle are at risk of being relegated from the Premier League this season, which could foil the owner's plans to make the club a 'top-six' team in the near future.

