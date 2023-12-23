"Calm down" - Gary Neville calls out Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for sharing fake news

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently took a dig at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for sharing a fake account's post on X (formerly Twitter).

Neville and Carragher have been in punditry for a long time and are known to banter each other consistently. Another episode of the same saw Neville take to X to call out Carragher for sharing fake news.

The former England centre-back had retweeted a post from a parody account of The Athletic journalist David Ornstein. The news piece said that Arsenal defender William Saliba has suffered a hamstring injury and will remain out for seven weeks.

Neville took a screenshot of Carragher reposting the fake news and tweeted:

"Awkward! Fake account! Calm down @Carra23"

This comes ahead of Liverpool's big clash against Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday, December 23. The Gunners sit atop the table, level on points with second-placed Aston Villa and one point above the Reds.

Meanwhile, Saliba is a key player for Arsenal as evidenced by their last season's title challenge. The French defender got injured in their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash against Sporting CP and didn't feature for the remainder of the season.

The Gunners won just five of their next 11 Premier League games, losing the title to Manchester City despite leading the table for 248 days.

Jamie Carragher reckons Liverpool's Alisson Becker could win Arsenal the title

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta surprised many with his decision to sign David Raya in the summer despite having Aaron Ramsdale. Both goalkeepers have, however, failed to impress this season and looked nervy on and off the ball. Raya has kept eight clean sheets in seven games across competitions while Ramsdale has kept three in nine.

Jamie Carragher reckons having Liverpool's Alisson Becker would've definitely won the league title for the Gunners. He said on The Telegraph:

"If Arsenal had Alisson Becker they would be almost guaranteed a minimum of nine extra points, which would win them the title.

"Overall, Arsenal are a year ahead of Liverpool in their development, but the teams are closer than Klopp could have imagined when playing catch-up at the start of this season."

Alisson has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League in recent years. He has had some poor moments on the ball this season but has made some sensational saves. He has kept six clean sheets in 16 games across competitions for the Reds.

