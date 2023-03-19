"Came in and gave that extra push" - Arsenal fans identify 'incredible' player who 'changed their season' after 4-1 Palace rout

Fans took to social media to heap praise on Leandro Trossard after he impressed in Arsenal's 4-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Sunday (March 19).

The north London giants cruised past the Eagles to go eight points clear at the top, thanks to strikes from Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka and a brace from Bukayo Sako.

Apart from the goalscorers, Trossard also impressed for the Gunners. The Belgium international provided the assist for Xhaka's goal in the second half before being substituted ten minutes later.

Despite not being on the scoresheet, Trossard produced a performance against Crystal Palace that did not go unnoticed among the Gunners faithful. One fan pointed out how good the attacker has been since arriving in January, tweeting:

"Trossard was an incredible signing. It’s like he came in and gave them that extra push."

Another waxed lyrical about the impact Trossard has had on the team, posting:

"You know who changed our season when it was heading in a downward spiral? Leandro Trossard. Arsenal were winless in 3 PL games, 2 defeats. Since he's been brought into the starting 11, Arsenal played 6 PL games, won all, scoring 19 goals. Trossard makes Arsenal play better."

Here are some more reactions to Trossard's performance against Crystal Palace:

Trossard has made 11 appearances for the Gunners since joining them from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £27 million in January. He now has six assists and a goal across competitions.

Mikel Arteta's side fended off competition from their north London arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to acquire the attacker's services.

Arsenal on course to win Premier League

The Gunners are atop the Premier League with 69 points, having won 22 and drawn three of their 28 games.

With a comfortable cushion over second-placed Manchester City, the Gunners are on course to win their first league title in 19 years. The north London giants will not return to Premier League action till April 1 due to the international break when they take on relegation-battlers Leeds United at Elland Road.

With the likes of Leandro Trossard in fine form, the north London giants will fancy their chances of ending their long league drought.

