"Can anyone explain why we bought him", "Has he played football before??" - Fans slam Chelsea star despite 1-0 win over Benfica

Chelsea fans are unimpressed with Jamie Gittens after his underwhelming cameo in the 1-0 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 30. The Englishman came on for Alejandro Garnacho but was unable to make an impact in his 20 minutes on the pitch.

Enzo Maresca's side took a 1-0 lead thanks to an own goal from Richard Rios, after a brilliant effort from Garnahco to put the ball into a dangerous area inside the six-yard box.

The Blues held on to the lead to get their second win in six matches in all competitions. The fans were delighted with the win, but were left questioning the signing of Gittens. They posted:

Dey @CFC_Dey 52m for Gittens. Pedo Shields needs to get the boot as well

Retro Game Geeks @RetroGameGeeks Chelsea's transfer decisions are based on data led young players potential for sell on down the road. We're the new Brighton, selling club. It's about making money now, not winning proper trophies. Gittens is possibly our worst ever purchase.

Debanuj Chakrabarty @getdfunkout Has Gittens played football before??

Waѕiyullah Budye @WasiyullahB Badieshile had a solid game, Garnacho was decent, but can anyone explain why we bought Gittens?

TheLawAbidingCitizen @lowchelsea1712 Gittens that was embarrassing bro..

However, Maresca was impressed with his players after the 1-0 win and said (via Football London):

"Yes, tonight we start with Garna, that probably was the first game that he started. Ty is a No.9, and we know that he's not a No.9. Facu Buonanotte played an important role tonight. That's why for me tonight it's a nice feeling that it was important to win for different reasons. Injuries and the players that they are new with us. Garna was very good. I think [Jamie] Gittens also, he tried in the last 20 minutes when he was on. Both are going to be better and better game after game."

Chelsea signed Gittens in the summer from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £52 million. He is yet to score or assist in his six appearances for the Blues.

Enzo Maresca delighted with Chelsea win vs Benfica

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke about the 1-0 win over Benfica, saying that it was a much-needed win for his players. He admitted that his players are not 100% fit, but managed to pull it through for the club and said (via Football London):

"We needed for sure the win, the three points, for different reasons. I think first-half we controlled the game, we scored the goal, we created more chances and we didn't concede nothing unless two or three transitions, that is normal. And then second-half, for different reasons, we dropped."

"I think we have some players on the pitch that unfortunately are not 100%, but they are playing because we have seven or eight players out. But also I think it was good to win tonight, in any case, even if sometimes you need to learn to win in an ugly way, like the last minutes of the game."

Chelsea face Liverpool next in the Premier League, before the players split for the international break.

