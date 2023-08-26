"Can become one of the greatest" - Mauricio Pochettino makes bold claims about Chelsea star after Luton Town win

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on striker Nicolas Jacson after their 3-0 win over Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday, August 25.

The Blues secured their first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season in their third game on Friday. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a brilliant individual goal. He doubled his tally in the 68th minute from close range before providing an assist for Jackson in the 75th minute.

Jackson played 83 minutes against Luton Town and scored his first goal for Chelsea. He had five attempts, created two chances, completed both of his attempted dribbles, and made five recoveries.

After the game, Pochettino lauded Jackson, saying (via Ben Jacobs):

Chelsea signed Jackson from Villarreal earlier this summer for around £32 million. He came to Stamford Bridge with a record of 13 goals and five assists in 38 games across competitions for the Spanish side last season.

While he did well in pre-season, the Senegalese striker failed to score for the Blues in their first two games of the season. They drew against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge before losing 3-1 at West Ham United.

Fans will hope that his goal against Luton Town can boost Jackson's confidence in front of goal.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino highlights Nicolas Jackson's qualities

The west London side scored just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games last season. They desperately needed reinforcements in attack so they brought in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

While Jackson has scored only one goal in three games, he has shown his ability to run with the ball and also his work rate to make recoveries. After the Blues' win over Luton Town on Friday, manager Mauricio Pochettino told Chelsea's website:

"We are not asking for him to run a lot and press and recover the ball, he does it because it’s his quality. We saw when we signed him. That is fantastic because his work ethic is amazing, and then to have the quality because he is fast, runs in behind the defensive line and has the quality to get the ball into the feet."

"It was only a matter of time before he was going to score goals as well."

He added:

"It’s difficult to find a player like him in the market. He only needs time and we won’t rush with him, we will give him time and space to grow. His qualities are fantastic."

Chelsea will next host AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup second round on August 30 before hosting Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on September 2.