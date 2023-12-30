"Can become a Riyad Mahrez type of player" - Gary Neville believes Manchester United man could emulate the ex-Manchester City player

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville compared Manchester United attacker Antony to former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez on Saturday, December 30. The former United defender was giving advice to the Brazilian winger over his game when he made the remark.

Speaking at half-time in the Premier League clash between the Red Devils and Nottingham Forest, Neville said (via Sky Sports):

"Antony has to develop a pattern in his game so his teammates can know what to expect. He has to create parts of his game that are consistent.

"Antony can become a Riyad Mahrez type of player."

Antony has had a poor second season with Manchester United since completing a move from Ajax last summer for reportedly £86 million. He has made over 20 appearances but has yet to register a single goal or assist. He has just eight goals in 64 appearances over two seasons for the club.

Mahrez, meanwhile, had an extremely successful career in the Premier League. He was part of the famous 2015-16 Leicester City squad that won the title.

He eventually joined Manchester City in the summer of 2018. He went on to win four more Premier League trophies before joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli this summer. Mahrez bagged 78 goals and 59 assists in 236 appearances for Pep Guardiola across five campaigns.

Manchester United interested in deal for Portugal defender: Reports

Antonio Silva is one of the most impressive young footballers in European football.

Manchester United have emerged as a possible destination for Benfica defender Antonio Silva. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the 20-year-old is an option for many European clubs, with the Red Devils and Paris Saint-Germain among them.

Silva is under contract with the Portuguese side until the summer of 2027 and has a €100 million release clause that could be triggered by interested teams.

Silva has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football over the last 18 months. Coming up through the ranks of Benfica's youth system, he made his senior debut last season and quickly established himself as a regular alongside Nicolas Otamendi. This season, he has made 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

Manchester United will be keen on adding a young center-back in the upcoming transfer windows as a long-term partner to Lisandro Martinez. Manager Erik ten Hag will be keen to improve on the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, while Raphael Varane has been linked with a move elsewhere.