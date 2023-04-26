"Can have a big impact on the game" - Erik ten Hag praises 'clever' Tottenham star ahead of Manchester United's PL clash against Spurs

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane ahead of their Premier League encounter on Thursday, April 27.

Speaking at a press conference, the Dutchman lauded the English striker and said his team will need to be especially vigilant to keep him in check as he is a "clever player."

Ten Hag also referred to the reverse fixture, a comfortable 2-0 win for the Red Devils at Old Trafford in October, and said they will need another "good plan" to thwart Kane in the upcoming game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He said:

"It's quite clear, his impact on the game from Spurs, we have a plan for that and home game we did very well, so for tomorrow we need a very good plan as well. You have to defend as a team, he's a clever player, don't allow him to come into the situations, he can have a big impact on the game."

Kane has been sensational for Tottenham this season despite the north London side's inconsistencies. He has bagged 24 goals in the Premier League, second only to Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland.

Tottenham are coming off a dreadful performance against Newcastle United, a 6-1 drubbing at St James' Park where they conceded five goals within the first 20 minutes.

Speaking on that game, ten Hag said:

"It was not so often that we have to bounce back, it happens with all the great teams, Real Madrid, heh? It's obvious they had a really bad defeat, of course, they are mad, that can be fuel for bounce backing. It's about us, an opponent can never be more hungry than us. That is how we have to prepare the game and make sure we go front foot, be dominant and dictate the game."

A win over Spurs would push United into third place over Newcastle.

Manchester United eye move for Inter Milan goalkeeper

Onana has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana could join Manchester United in the summer. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Cameroonian shot-stopper could be allowed to leave the Serie A side for a price around £35 million.

David de Gea is currently the first-choice goalkeeper, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking for a new goalkeeper with better ball-playing abilities as de Gea has shown weaknesses with the ball at his feet.

Onana's signing would mark another reunion at Old Trafford as the goalkeeper has previously played under ten Hag at Ajax.

