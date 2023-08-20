“Can change the game in a second” - Fans predict England star to come off the bench and score against Spain in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final 

Fans are backing Lauren James to come off the substitutes bench and be a difference-maker for England in their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final against Spain.

James, 21, has been named on Sarina Wiegman's bench for the final against La Roja at Stadium Australia today (August 20). The Chelsea forward has been suspended since the Round of 16 when she was sent off for a stamp on Nigeria's Michelle Lozie.

However, she is back with the Lionesses for their first-ever World Cup final against a tricky Spanish side. Wiegman has decided to name an unchanged side from the one that beat co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semifinals.

James was in scintillating form before her suspension, scoring three goals and providing three assists in four games. It followed a superb season with Chelsea which saw her bag five goals and two assists in 18 Women's Super League games.

The exciting attacker is also the younger sister of Reece James who is captain of Chelsea's men's team. She could be part of an England side to win a World Cup for the nation for the first time since the Three Lions' 1966 triumph.

Wiegman's Lionesses team to face Spain in tonight's FIFA Women's World Cup final:

Mary Earps (GK), Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessio Russo

"She is still young and played her whole first season at Chelsea as a bench player, she is so impactful she can change a game in a second."

England Women's coach Sarina Wiegman has no intentions to leave after FIFA Women's World Cup final

Sarina Wiegman claims she isn't considering leaving.

Wiegman is a woman in demand after engendering a stunning transformation in the Lionesses. Her side won their first major tournament last year when they won the European Championships.

The Dutch coach has now led England to their first FIFA Women's World Cup final. Her tenure has been the best period for the England women's team in their history.

As her incredible work with the Lionesses continues, so too does speculation regarding her future. The USA have been linked with Wiegman after Vlatko Andonovski resigned from his role as the women's team manager.

However, Wiegman is adamant that she will see out the remaining two years left on her contract. She said (via Express):

"I have a contract until 2025. I’m really enjoying my job and I have the impression that people still like me doing that job. I have no plans to leave."

The Dutch tactician was then asked about USA's potential interest in her services. She responded:

"I’m staying out of that. I’ve heard it. I’m with England, I’m really happy with England and I have a contract until 2025."

If Wiegman leads the Lionesses to FIFA Women's World Cup glory she is bound to receive even more interest. However, the FA have also stressed that they don't intend on allowing her to go anywhere before 2025.