Can Chelsea get relegated? Exploring possibilities of their potential Premier League exit

With Chelsea losing to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, the question has arisen of whether the Blues can get relegated this season. The Blues will have only 39 points from 33 games if the score remains 3-0 at the Emirates.

They have a nine-point lead over 18th-placed Nottingham Forest. Hence, Forest will have to collect at least ten points, and the Blues will have to lose all of their remaining fixtures for them to get relegated.

Teams like Bournemouth (39), Wolverhampton Wanderers (37), and West Ham United (34) will also have to pick up more points than the west Londoners to get the Blues relegated.

Chelsea have not been relegated from the Premier League since the start of the competition in 1992. However, they were relegated from the top flight of English football in 1987–88.

Despite losing all of their last six matches across competitions, including four in the league, the Blues look set to play Premier League football next season.

Michael Owen claimed Chelsea need Harry Kane

Chelsea are expected to raid the summer transfer market for a new striker. While the Blues signed David Datro Fofana in the winter transfer market, they still need a solution to the team's attacking woes.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, is expected to be bid for by Manchester United in the summer. The Englishman is yet to win a trophy in his career, and many believe a move away from Tottenham is the best option for Kane to break the duck.

Speaking about Kane's potential future destinations, Owen recently claimed (via HITC):

“How can Harry Kane finish a career winning nothing? He’s such a good player. The only problem is. Where is that club? Chelsea absolutely needs him. They need a centre-forward. I can’t see him going there."

The Blues certainly have the financial firepower to buy any player in the world. However, the club is undergoing a rebuilding process. Mauricio Pochettino is the front-runner to take over as manager in the summer.

Whether the chance to reunite with his former manager is an enticing enough prospect for Kane remains to be seen.

