Can Gavi play for Barcelona? La Liga make stance clear after court cancel young midfielder’s contract

La Liga have cleared Gavi's new contract at Barcelona and he will be allowed to continue playing for the Catalan side. The new deal was challenged due to the club's financial issues, and a judge had suspended his registration.

As per a report by Adrià Soldevila, the ruling has now been overturned, and La Liga have allowed it to be registered. He will continue to wear the #6 jersey and will not become a free agent when the season ends.

On Monday (March 13), a court ruled in favor of La Liga and suspended Gavi's new contract at Camp Nou. Barcelona's Commercial Court had lifted the precautionary measure which forced the league to accept the contract.

La Liga challenged this ruling again, and the court ruled in their favor on Monday. However, the league have now gone ahead and accepted the contract and have reportedly confirmed that the Spaniard can continue at the club next season.

Javier Tebas had opposed Barcelona's new contract for Gavi

La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed in February that he was going to oppose Gavi's new contract at Barcelona. He claimed that the midfielder was allowed to play because of the precautionary measure but the league were bound to oppose it.

He was quoted by Football Espana as saying in a press conference:

"We're going to oppose it. A decision shall be given. If (Barcelona) are estimated, they would play him but do it under his previous contract. He is registered, he will play yes. The problem is the ruling. It is in the precautionary measure and we are going to oppose it. We have a few days to go (to appeal). We are going to oppose the injunction."

Speaking about the same in January, Tebas had said at the 7th Madrid Sports Press Association awards ceremony:

"The issue of not registering Gavi comes as a consequence of the fact that it takes effect next season. For next year it can be denied because Barça has a deficit of more than 200 million for that next season. It doesn't seem appropriate."

He added:

"Now they have an amount for the savings for Piqué and Memphis. Barça must decide, but it is important to remember what the vice president of Barça said, that they have to reduce the wage bill. I think between 600 and 400 [million Euros] or a little more, let's see when we start."

Gavi has scored once and assisted twice in 24 league games across competitions this season.

