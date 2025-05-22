“Can we get off air now” - Rio Ferdinand responds after Gareth Bale makes hilarious claim about Manchester United after Europa League final loss

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand responded to Gareth Bale's hilarious dig at the club after their 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. The game, which took place at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on May 21, saw Spurs lift silverware after 17 years.

Manchester United's defeat in the Europa League final marked a trophyless campaign for them in Ruben Amorim's first season. The Red Devils have had a disappointing campaign, standing 16th in the Premier League table with one game left. Winning the Europa League would have been their last resort, but Brennan Johnson's shot (42') saw the Spurs beat them in a clash for the fourth time this season.

In a TNT Sports press conference after the Europa League final, former Spurs star Gareth Bale took a hilarious dig at Manchester United. He came up with the new nickname 'Unitedy' for them and quipped: (via The Mirror):

"It could be a Unitedy thing now, I'm telling you! But it gets rid of that stigma now for sure, and hopefully we can build on it."

In response, Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand said in jest:

"Can we get off air now?"

The Europa League triumph marks a major achievement for Tottenham Hotspur, as it marks their return to the UEFA Champions League. Coach Ange Postcoglou kept his promise of always winning a trophy in his second season as he led Spurs to their first European trophy since 1984.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are set to face a difficult time in the transfer window as their loss will affect their finances to make signings. This also marks the first time they'll play no European football since the 2014-15 season.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim claims he will accept his sacking if the club feels he is not the "right guy"

In the post-match press conference following their loss in the Europa League, Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim made his feelings clear about his future. The Portuguese claimed he would not quit but would accept if the management decides to sack him.

"If the board and fans decide I'm not the right guy, I will leave tomorrow without any compensation. But I will not quit," Amorim said (via GOAL).

Reflecting on the Red Devils' loss, he added:

"We have to deal with this loss. I think it's clear we were the better team, but we could not score. We didn't perform perfectly today, but we were the better team today. There were days when we were really poor, but today was not one of those days."

Ruben Amorim took charge at Old Trafford after former coach Erik ten Hag was sacked in October last year. The Portuguese tactician has yet to administer an entire season for Manchester United. If he remains in charge, next season could be his chance to bring back some of the club's lost glory.

