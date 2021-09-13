“Can you get him new knees?” - Chelsea legend trolls Romelu Lukaku after failed knee-slide celebration

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was delighted with Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea's performance at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa on Saturday evening. However, he spotted something others didn’t after Romelu Lukaku’s first goal of the match.

The game marked Lukaku’s first game at home in his second stint at the club after re-joining Chelsea from Italian club Inter Milan. Lukaku scored an elegant goal, shifting the ball onto his right foot before calmly firing through the legs of the on-rushing Jed Steer. However, his celebration was hardly as elegant as his goal.

Didier Drogba’s comments on Lukaku’s knee-slide celebration 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8gJLruYQpv — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) September 12, 2021

The Belgium international wheeled away in celebration, overjoyed with his first home goal for the club. He tried to do the iconic knee-slide celebration which was something Didier Drogba perfected over his nine years at Chelsea.

Lukaku, however, clearly has a lot to learn on the celebratory front after his effort went south. It appeared the turf on the pitch was not slick enough to slide on and his knees got stuck into the turf before he tumbled on his back. Post his hilarious fall, Lukaku awaited his teammates to come and celebrate with him.

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku makes fun of his own celebration on twitter

Didier Drogba in action for Chelsea

The Belgian star saw the funny side, taking to twitter to say:

“No more sliding on my knees after yesterday’s celebration…”

The moment did not evade the attention of Drogba either, who poked fun at Lukaku on Chelsea’s Instagram profile.

Drogba said:

“Hello doctor David, can you get him new knees,” alongside plenty of laughing faces and blue heart emojis.

The message prompted a response from Romelu Lukaku, who replied with a series of laughing face emojis.

Lukaku is officially retiring his knee slide celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/tbiEdoVYFD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 12, 2021

After the game, the former Manchester United star was elated, telling Sky Sports:

“You know, it’s my dream since I was 11. I worked hard for this moment but you know I’m very happy with the win. Playing in Italy, I was playing in a league where I would get one chance a game or two chances a game and I had to take them.”

“I think with experience, hard work and teammates understanding me, I’m very happy with the situation I’m in”.

Also Read

Lukaku has already bagged three in three since his return. It will come as a delight to Chelsea fans given Jorginho finished as Chelsea’s top scorer in the league with seven goals last season.

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Diptanil Roy