"Can he handle those big names?" - Paul Robinson questions if Erik ten Hag can manage 'egos' in Manchester United squad 

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has questioned potential Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's ability to manage players with big egos.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson was asked about Brazilian winger Antony and whether Ajax manager Ten Hag should try and bring him to Manchester United should he be appointed the new manager. He said:

"Antony is brilliant. I have covered the Eredivisie this season for a broadcaster so I have watched a lot of him. He plays behind [Sebastien] Haller and comes in off the right-hand side. He’s got a bucketload of goals this season even though he plays deep. I’m not surprised Ten Hag wants to bring him with him."

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive | Erik ten Hag is the leading candidate to become the next



[@SamWallaceTel] | Erik ten Hag is the leading candidate to become the next #MUFC manager. 🇳🇱🚨| Erik ten Hag is the leading candidate to become the next #MUFC manager.[@SamWallaceTel]

However, Robinson also questioned whether Ten Hag would end up going to Manchester United. He said:

"But I question whether Ten Hag will go to Manchester United. Do United think he is the right fit? You question the characters he has worked with. One of the big problems at United is the characters and egos in that dressing room. He doesn’t really have that at Ajax. There’s no question that he can build a squad and is tactically astute. But can he handle those big names?”

The Dutchman is currently the frontrunner for the permanent manager position at the club. However, the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique have also been linked with the job.

"he’s one of the top coaches in Europe" - Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick on Ten Hag

Rangnick is currently the Red Devils' interim manger

Earlier this month, Ralf Rangnick was asked about the club's search for a new manager and what he thinks about the potential appointment of Ten Hag. He said:

"So far, we haven’t at all spoken about that. Not only me but not John Murtough, not nobody else. We haven’t had that topic in the last weeks and months, since I’ve been here. I know my opinion but so far we haven’t spoken about that so this is only what I can tell you."

"I don’t know him, to start with, as a person, but obviously I’ve seen the development that Ajax have took since he was there. I also know a little bit about his work that he did when he was with Bayern Munich and that he’s one of the top coaches in Europe, it’s obvious, but there are a few other top coaches in Europe. As I said, we haven’t spoken about any new managers so far and therefore we didn’t speak about him.”

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive



They really like him and PSG are playing hardball with Pochettino.



Rangnick has been suggesting Ten Hag since first few weeks he has joined.



Club make final decision in coming days. I would be very surprised if Erik ten Hag isn't the #MUFC manager at this point.They really like him and PSG are playing hardball with Pochettino.Rangnick has been suggesting Ten Hag since first few weeks he has joined.Club make final decision in coming days. I would be very surprised if Erik ten Hag isn't the #MUFC manager at this point.They really like him and PSG are playing hardball with Pochettino.Rangnick has been suggesting Ten Hag since first few weeks he has joined.Club make final decision in coming days.

Edited by Adit Jaganathan