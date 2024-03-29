“Can be hurt on transition” - Gael Clichy delivers interesting verdict on who can win Manchester City vs Arsenal

Gael Clichy has claimed that Arsenal are the one team capable of getting points against Manchester City. He believes Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will be the key, as the Gunners can hurt the current champions in transition.

Speaking on Sky Sports's Super 6, Clichy stated that Manchester City are at their weakest when they are in possession. He added that Mikel Arteta will be looking to use that in the match at Etihad this week and said:

"The weakness in the Man City team is when they are in possession, they often lose the second ball and can be hurt on transition. Players like (Bukayo) Saka) and (Gabriel) Martinelli can hurt City on the transition. Keeping the ball and using the space in behind could be the key. If there is one team that is capable of going there and getting the points, it is Arsenal."

Gabriel Martinelli scored the lone goal of the match when Arsenal hosted Manchester City earlier this season. The Gunners have not done a league double over the reigning champions since beating Manchester United in the 2001-02 season.

Bacary Sagna predicts result of Manchester City vs Arsenal

Bacary Sagna has backed his two former sides, Manchester City and Arsenal, to share the points this week at the Etihad. The former defender claims the two sides are likely to cancel each other out and told Paddy Power:

"I can see Manchester City and Arsenal drawing at the Etihad. At home, Man City can be exposed because they attack so much and leave themselves open to the counterattack and we know how fast Arsenal's players are. It's a strength to attack so much because they can put any team under pressure, but Arsenal can also put pressure on teams, so I think it will be a draw."

He added:

"I was at the Emirates and the Etihad for the games [between Arsenal and Man City] last year and I was impressed by the intensity. It was much faster than when I was playing. The pressing is really intense. The mangers don't want to give room and space to top, top players because they will make things happen. It is one of the top games not just for the Premier League but also in Europe."

The Gunners are currently on top of the table with 64 points from 28 matches. The Cityzens are third, a point below their opponents this week.