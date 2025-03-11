"Can I even go to sleep at all" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot opens up on pressure faced in UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has opened up on the immense pressure he faces as his team prepares for a crucial UEFA Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, March 11. The Dutchman admitted that PSG’s incredible performance in the first leg at Paris has left him with little time to rest, let alone dream, as he dedicates himself to ensuring his team is fully prepared for the challenge ahead.

Liverpool were the second-best in almost every positive statistic when they took on Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of their last 16 tie in Paris. Simply put, they were lucky to come out victorious in the first leg as Luis Enrique’s men dominated the entirety of the game.

After seeing off Southampton with a 3-1 win over the weekend, the Reds will be prepared for the huge task that awaits them at Anfield. Despite taking a comfortable lead on the Premier League table with a 15-point gap over second-placed Arsenal, Arne Slot revealed how demanding the past week has been for him, attributing it to considering PSG’s strong form.

The Liverpool manager said in the pre-match press conference (via Mirror):

“No, in a week like this I do not dream at all. I just know I have to work really, really, really hard to prepare the team in the best possible way. That is what I try to do in every single game. If you have a game like we did last week, you feel like, 'Can I even go to sleep at all? Or do I have to watch even more?'

“So no, I do not dream at all at the moment about this week. We are just looking forward to tomorrow [tonight], everyone looks forward to a game of football like this. At Anfield, two great teams playing against each other.”

Liverpool won the first leg 1-0 with substitute Harvey Elliot scoring the winner in the 87th minute.

''That is what I have heard'' - Arne Slot responds to PSG’s claim that they’ve faced tougher tests than Liverpool in Europe this season

Speaking further, Arne Slot addressed the alleged claims that PSG felt they faced more top teams in the Champions League this season. After Liverpool secured a narrow win at the Parc des Princes, it was rumored that the Ligue 1 club manager, Luis Enrique, believed they’d faced tougher tests as opposed to Arne Slot’s side in the Champions League this season.

Speaking on the claims, Ancelotti said:

“I think what you mean is some of them have said Arsenal and Bayern Munich were better than us. That is what I have heard. I think what that has to do is PSG improved a lot in the two three months and they played at Arsenal and Bayern. I saw both of them games and they have improved and they have changed.

“At Arsenal away, they were lower, waiting much more and now they just press all over the pitch and take the risk of one-vs-one constantly. They have improved, they have changed and is up to them how they felt. I cannot influence what they felt and don’t even know if it is true or not. I’m hoping they have a different opinion after this game.”

PSG did face Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid in league face of the competition, whom they all lost to.

