“Can I see them making similar mistakes as Liverpool and Arsenal? Yes, I can” - Rafa Benitez delivers Manchester City verdict on title race

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez expects the Reds and Arsenal to continue fighting for the title alongside Manchester City. Both Arsenal and Liverpool lost their games on Sunday, April 14, to Aston Villa (2-0) and Crystal Palace (1-0), respectively. Man City, on the other hand, won their game against Luton Town 5-1 on Saturday, April 13.

City's win took them two points clear at the top, with the Gunners and the Reds on 71 points after 32 games. Speaking to Sky Sports (via Metro), Rafa Benitez talked about the title race. He said:

"Manchester City are playing with a lot of confidence. They have a good squad – they can change three or four players and still win easily. Can I see them making similar mistakes as Liverpool and Arsenal did this weekend? Yes, I can. But at the same time the others could make mistakes so I think City have a great advantage."

Benitez added:

"I watched both games and Liverpool had some bad luck because they had some great chances. A similar thing happened with Arsenal, they were better in the first half but then they lost control of the game and they were suffering. I think, like Liverpool, being in this position where they cannot lose games or drop points affected them."

City will play Real Madrid at home in the mid-week Champions League clash next (the first leg score stands at 3-3). Liverpool will visit Atalanta (whom they trail 0-3) in the Europa League, with Arsenal visiting Bayern Munich in the CL (with their scores tied at 2-2 from the first leg).

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool - who all will they play in their last six Premier League games

Manchester City will play Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United in their final six league fixtures.

Arsenal are set to take on Wolves, Chelsea, Spurs, Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Everton in their last six games. Liverpool will play Fulham, Everton, West Ham United, Spurs, Aston Villa, and Wolves in their final six matches.

City are also active in the FA Cup, where they will play Chelsea in the semifinals at Wembley. Arsenal and Liverpool are done playing both domestic cups, with the Reds having won the EFL Cup (1-0 victory against Chelsea in the final).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback