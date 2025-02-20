"Can imagine Arne Slot would get a tune out of those two" - Pundit names 2 players Liverpool could look to sign as Mo Salah replacement

Shaun Wright-Phillips has named two wingers Liverpool could target if Mohamed Salah leaves the club this summer. The pundit, however, acknowledged that no one can replicate the Egyptian forward's numbers for the Reds.

There is increasing uncertainty over Salah's future at Anfield as he enters the final months of his contract, which is set to expire in June. Talks over an extension haven't progressed and the 32-year-old has admitted that it could be his last year at Liverpool if circumstances don't change.

Should the talismanic winger depart at the end of the season, Wright-Phillips believes Brighton & Hove Albion's Karou Mitoma and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams would be ideal alternatives. He told BetVictor (via GOAL):

"If Mohamed Salah does leave Liverpool this season then I’m not sure there’s anyone in the world at the moment who could replace him like-for-like and put up the same numbers he does season after season."

"However, I do think there are wingers out there that could replace him in a different way, putting up more numbers in terms of creating chances and bringing other players into play, as well as chipping in with goals."

"Kaoru Mitoma is the one I’d pick to replace him. He’d probably be my first choice – I’m really surprised that no European clubs have come in for him. The other is Nico Williams. He’s a good winger and we saw exactly what he can do at the Euros. I can imagine Arne Slot would get a tune out of those two."

The former Chelsea winger added:

"That said, to put up the same numbers as Salah has in his time at Liverpool will be nearly impossible because his numbers are insane!"

Salah has been one of the most consistent players in the world since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, registering 240 goals and 108 assists in 386 appearances so far for the Reds.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah matches Lionel Messi's record after 2-2 draw against Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah has matched a record held by Lionel Messi since the 2014-15 campaign after putting on an excellent performance in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa yesterday (February 19).

Salah took the lead for the Reds in the first half before setting up Trent Alexander-Arnold's equalizer in the second. In doing so, the Egyptian became the first player to score and assist in 10 different league games in a single season since Messi's extraordinary campaign a decade ago.

The iconic former Barcelona winger scored and assisted in 11 separate league games that season, helping them win the treble. With 12 games left to go until the Premier League season ends, Salah could surpass Messi's record.

