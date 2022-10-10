"Can you imagine the damage with all the players around him?" - Emmanuel Petit feels Arsenal would become title contenders if they sign Premier League attacker in January

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has advised the Gunners to sign Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin to become title contenders.

Mikel Arteta's side have made a sensational start to the season and currently sit top of the Premier League with a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal have won eight of their nine league fixtures, with the latest being an impressive 3-2 victory over Liverpool on October 9.

Many are now insisting Arteta's men are in the title race but Petit feels the addition of a top winger such as Saint-Maximin is required.

He told Getting Casino:

"All the big teams have big wingers. There’s a few in England that would be my dream for Arsenal. Allan Saint-Maximin would be a great signing. Can you imagine the damage with all the players around him?"

Saint-Maximin has been a massive hit at Newcastle since joining from OGC Nice in 2019 for £16.2 million.

The French winger has bagged 13 goals and registered 18 assists in 98 appearances in all competitions.

He started the current campaign off with one goal and two assists in five games.

Saint-Maximin has four years left on his current deal with Newcastle but there was slight speculation in the summer about Saint-Maximin potentially leaving the Magpies.

However, he played down talk of departing St James' Park, telling GOAL:

"To be honest, right now I don't see myself leaving Newcastle. After that, there are a lot of things that can change. Several big clubs approached me for a future transfer."

Petit also tips Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha as an option for Arsenal

Petit a fan of Zaha (left) and Saint-Maximin (right)

Another Premier League winger Petit advised Arsenal to consider moving for is Palace's Zaha.

He has similarly been key for the Eagles and has started the season with four goals and one assist in seven appearances in all competitions.

Petit said (via the aforementioned source):

"Wilfried Zaha of Palace too would be great."

The former France international did note that the Gunners should look at boosting their defense and midfield:

"But they also need a central midfielder and centre-back as I’m not too sure about Rob Holding."

Whether Arsenal do sign a new winger in January remains to be seen, but the current crop of forwards in Arteta's side are all excelling.

Gabriel Martinelli has has netted four goals and contributed two assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka was named the club's player of the season last term and has followed that up with three goals and four assists in 11 games.

They also have Marquinhos in reserve, who joined the club this summer from Sao Paulo for £3.15 million and has hit one goal in three.

Poll : 0 votes