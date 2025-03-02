"Can we make a package like that?" - Daniel Riolo urges PSG to offer two players in swap deal to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to offer two players in a swap deal to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old striker is in the form of his life, scoring 21 goals and providing five assists in just 30 appearances this season for Newcastle United.

Ad

There is no surprise that Isak is being chased by European clubs interested in snatching him away from the Magpies. He has long been linked to an exit from St. James' Park despite Newcastle's insistence on a nine-figure payment to sell him.

Riolo believes that PSG could potentially make a move for Isak and reduce the heavy cost if they swapped two players for the striker. He said (via PSG Talk):

Ad

Trending

“Wouldn’t you go all-in on Alexander Isak if you were PSG? PSG could very well go all-in. Can we swap Ramos and Kolo Muani for Isak? Can we make a package like that? You also add Asensio to the package. And come on, I’ll throw in Kang-In Lee too.”

Arsenal and Chelsea are not the only interested parties in Isak, with Liverpool reportedly leading the line to sign the 25-year-old as a replacement for Darwin Nunez. However, the English clubs will need to be wary of European interest, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and PSG all named as suitors.

Ad

Former Arsenal player urges Gunners to sign former Chelsea striker

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged the Gunners to make a move for former Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi, who plays for Nottingham Forest.

In a conversation with DR Sports, Walcott revealed the three players he hoped the Gunners were interested in. He urged them to go for either Isak, Bryan Mbuemo, or Hudson-Odoi (via Metro):

Ad

"I don’t actually think Arsenal need three new players, I’d say they only need one. [Alexander] Isak is the one everyone wants. But if you’re going to hold a gun to my head and say two more, I’d probably say someone like Mbeumo at Brentford for a bit of cover for Saka. Having a bit of pressure on your position is always good too.

Ad

"I would maybe test the waters with another forward on the left-wing because it’s all about scoring goals for Arsenal. They don’t really concede goals these days. I know it’s really out of the box but I would have looked at someone like [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, he plays off the left. You probably didn’t expect me to say that but you caught me off guard."

Arsenal are on the hunt for the Premier League title, but are 13 points behind Liverpool who are in pole position. The Blues, on the other hand, are pushing for a spot in top four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback