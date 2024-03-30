“Can never come good”, “Both pony” - Chelsea fans label 2 players as ‘idiots’ after 2-2 draw with Burnley

Chelsea fans on X have blasted Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile after the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw against 10-man Burnley at Stamford Bridge (Saturday, March 30).

Disasi thought he had given the home side the lead in the 20th minute after he bundled the ball into the back of the net from close range. However, his effort was ruled out by VAR after the ball was deemed to have come off his elbow.

Burnley's Lorenz Assignon conceded a penalty in the 40th minute and was arguably harshly sent off for a foul on Mykhailo Mudryk. Cole Palmer made no mistake from the spot four minutes later to give Chelsea the lead.

Josh Cullen leveled the scores shortly after half-time in the 47th minute. Palmer completed his brace in the 78th minute with a good finish. But the Clarets had the last laugh. Dara O'Shea took advantage of some poor defending in the 81st minute, heading home after he was unmarked following a corner.

Chelsea were fortunate not to lose all three points when Jay Rodriguez's effort struck the bar in the 88th minute. Fans slammed the centre-back duo of Disasi and Badiashile for their role in Burnley's equalizer and lack of defensive prowess in the air.

Disasi made zero tackles and lost three duels, while Badiashile lost all six of his duels, including five aerial ones, and also failed to make any tackles. One fan posted:

"Disasi and Badiashille are both pony. This is a 10 man Burnley side dominating us in the air btw"

How did Chelsea fare in their 2-2 draw against Burnley?

Chelsea's poor season continued after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Burnley, despite having a man advantage for more than a half. They have now dropped points in 17 out of 28 games this season, and are 11th with just 40 points.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how they fared:

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. dominated possession with 70 per cent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 618 passes with an accuracy of 90 per cent. In contrast, Burnley had just 30 per cent possession and had 266 passes with an accuracy of 76 per cent.

Chelsea looked much more threatening in attack as well, landing 33 shots with 13 being on target. On the other hand, the Clarets had a total of 18 shots, with seven being on target.