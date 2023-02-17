Can Pedri play second leg of Europa League clash against Man United? Details emerge as Barcelona figure out extent of injury

Barcelona midfielder Pedri looks set to miss his side's UEFA Europa League knockout playoff second leg against Manchester United next Thursday (February 23). The Spaniard was forced off in the 41st minute of the two sides' enthraling 2-2 draw in the first leg on February 16.

The Blaugrana midfielder went down clutching his knee in the first half of a pulsating stalemate and was unable to continue. Veteran midfielder Sergi Roberto came on as his replacement.

Fear grew among Barcelona fans over the extent of the injury. According to Catalunya Radio, the young Spaniard is set for three to four weeks on the sidelines. Manager Xavi touched on the midfielder's early withdrawal during his post-match interview, saying (via Football Espana):

“Pedri noticed some discomfort in the quadriceps.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "The next matches without Pedri? We have Gavi, Frenkie, Kessie, Pablo Torre, Roberto... We have alternatives that can add up, but Pedri is a spectacular player and his absence is one of the most important." Xavi: "The next matches without Pedri? We have Gavi, Frenkie, Kessie, Pablo Torre, Roberto... We have alternatives that can add up, but Pedri is a spectacular player and his absence is one of the most important." https://t.co/0ighObSdM4

His comes as a massive blow to Xavi's side, with Pedri having shone this season. He has featured 30 times across competitions, scoring seven goals.

To exacerbate matters, his compatriot Gavi is also ruled out of the second leg after picking up a booking in the first-leg draw. It was the third booking the young midfielder has received in Europe this season, ruling him for the Old Trafford clash due to suspension.

The first leg was a cagey affair with two of Europe's big-hitters colliding and settling for honours even. Marcos Alonso's header gave Barcelona the lead in the 50th minute. However, United quickly responded through Marcus Rashford's 52nd-minute finish.

The in-form Manchester United striker created the visitors' second in the 59th minute, sending a devastating cross into the Barcelona box. The ball deflected off Jules Kounde and into Blaugrana goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's goal. Raphinha, though, pulled Barcelona level in the 76th minute with a cross-shot that eluded Raphael Varane and David de Gea.

Xavi claims Pedri is at same level as Barcelona icon Andreas Iniesta

Xavi compares Pedri (in pic) with Iniesta.

Xavi had high praise for the 20-year-old Pedri following his magnificent performance in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Real Betis on February 1.

The Blaugrana coach wants his midfielder to keep his feet on the ground. However, Xavi couldn't resist comparing Pedri with his former midfield teammate Iniesta. The tactician said (via the Daily Mail):

"He is a player who is on another level. I have seen very few like him. He is talented; he is at the level of Iniesta, but Andres had a continuity to the point that he is still playing."

Xavi added:

"If we compare Pedri to Iniesta at the moment, Iniesta wins easily because he played for so long. For me, he is the greatest talent Spanish football ever produced. But Pedri is very good; he has a similar talent."

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Pedri: “Iniesta is such a relaxed guy, he's so modest considering what he's won and what he represents for football, I like that a lot!” 🗣️ Pedri: “Iniesta is such a relaxed guy, he's so modest considering what he's won and what he represents for football, I like that a lot!” https://t.co/zZx1YyB5UY

Pedri won the prestigious Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards in 2021. He has made 104 appearances at the Camp Nou, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.

If he comes close to achieving the career Iniesta had, it will be some feat. The legendary Spaniard won the FIFA World Cup once, European Championship twice and the UEFA Champions League four times during his illustrious career.

