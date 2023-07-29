"Can play in another position" - Carlo Ancelotti makes interesting Jude Bellingham claim ahead of Real Madrid's pre-season clash with Barcelona 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that he would be open to playing Jude Bellingham on either side of the midfield or further up front.

Los Blancos signed Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund after an impressive spell with the Bundesliga side. They got him for a fee that could rise up to £115 million once the add-ons are activated.

Speaking to the media ahead of the pre-season clash with Barcelona, Ancelotti stated that he was looking at new positions to try for Bellingham. He was quoted by Marca as saying:

"Jude Bellingham can play in another position, like in midfield with a 4-3-3, both on the right and on the left. There will be games that we will play with that system with a center forward like Joselu."

Bellingham played in the front three against Manchester United and scored in the first half. Los Blancos went on to win the match 2-0, with Joselu getting the second goal.

Real Madrid manager heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Jude Bellingham after his debut for Real Madrid. He praised the Englishman for showing his qualities almost instantly.

The Real Madrid manager was quoted as saying:

"The one from Bellingham shows his quality, arriving from the second line at the right time. Joselu's goal is not seen many times. We know what he can contribute, which is this. He is a great area finisher and stands out very well at the back post. Today he has had three or four opportunities to score."

Continuing to talk about Bellingham, Ancelotti added:

"It is rare to find player with this kind of quality. He is only 20, so he can improve. We are lucky to have him in our squad. He was fantastic. He has a lot of rhythm, moves well and has quality finding open spaces."

Liverpool were confident of signing Bellingham this summer, but backed out of the move after Borussia Dortmund demanded over £100 million. The Reds went ahead and got Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.