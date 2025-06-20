"He is good everywhere apart from maybe as a goalkeeper" - Enzo Maresca makes big claim about Chelsea star ahead of Club World Cup clash

Enzo Maresca has heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo, hailing his versatility and work ethic. Maresca believes the Ecuadorian can fit into every position on the pitch except, perhaps, in goal.

Caicedo, who made a high-profile move to Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, has cemented his position as a key figure at the west London club. In what was a rollercoaster campaign for the Blues, he was the only player in Enzo Maresca’s squad to start all 38 of Chelsea’s Premier League matches during the 2024/25 season.

While Caicedo primarily plays as a defensive midfielder, Maresca utilized him in advanced midfield roles and even at right back in some matches last season, and he impressed in each position. His standout performances didn’t go under the radar as he was voted the club’s Men’s Players’ Player of the Season.

Ahead of Chelsea’s second Club World Cup match against Flamengo, Maresca spoke highly of the 23-year-old, describing him as one of the best players in the world in his position.

The Blues boss said (via Hayters):

“For me he is good everywhere, apart from maybe as a goalkeeper. He can play everywhere. For us he has played three or four positions this season. We are very, very happy with Moises and him playing as a defensive midfielder because in this moment he is the best or one of the best in the world.”

Caicedo was not only Chelsea’s standout performer last season, but he also established himself as one of the Premier League's most effective ball-winners, leading the division with 229 possessions won in the just-concluded campaign.

Enzo Maresca provides Chelsea team news ahead of Club World Cup clash with Flamengo

Enzo Maresca provided a positive news update ahead of this team’s second Club World Cup match. The Italian gaffer said there are no fitness concerns over his players registered in the competition. However, he added that he will likely make changes to his Chelsea side against Flamengo.

He told reporters (via Chelseafc.com):

“No injuries at the moment, but because it’s a tournament and we have a game every three days, we need to rotate players. I’m not saying we’re going to rotate ten or eleven players each game, but we will need to rotate three, four or five players each game for sure. This is because we cannot play every three days with the same players.

“The ones we tried to rotate a little bit in the first game are the ones we have tried to rotate since day one: Romeo (Lavia) and Reece (James). We also gave some minutes off to Moi, who has played the whole season, by bringing on Dario Essugo. We will try to continue on that.”

The Blues are currently in the second position in their group standings in the competition.

