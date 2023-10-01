"Can we play him at LB," "Finally back" - Manchester United fans react as Antony returns to training after lay-off

Manchester United winger Antony was back in full training at Carrington on Sunday, generating a flurry of reactions among fans.

The 23-year-old Brazilian international recently returned from a fully paid leave in South America and has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons after his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, leveled allegations of abuse against the winger. Antony's last game for the club was on September 3, against Arsenal, before he set aside time to focus on clearing his name.

Antony voluntarily underwent questioning by Greater Manchester Police and was not detained or arrested, paving the way for his return to first-team duties. The club confirmed that Antony has been cleared to resume, and according to Daily Mail, the women's team has been informed of his return.

Manchester United's decision to allow Antony to return has been met with reactions among the fans. With pictures of him on the training pitch at Carrington going viral on Twitter (now X), they reacted with responses like these:

"Can we play him at LB," one fan wrote.

Gabriella Cavallin speaks out about Antony's return to training with Manchester United

Following Manchester United winger Antony's controversial return to the squad, Gabriella Cavallin, the player's ex-girlfriend, has issued a new statement through her lawyers. The allegations of "physical and psychological violence," which Antony denies, continue to be investigated by both Manchester and Brazilian police.

The statement from Cavallin's legal team indicates their belief that the player will soon face a trial, casting further doubt over the club's decision to reintegrate him. The statement said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Gabriela Cavallin's attorneys inform that the crimes committed by the player are still being investigated by the Manchester Police and also the Brazilian Police, which is why we believe that he will soon be sent to court, where he will have to face a trial. It seems obvious to us that fallacies would be created with the intention of the team bringing him back to training."

Manchester United have found themselves in a complicated situation, weighing the legal complexities against the importance of having Antony available for team selection. The club confirmed on Friday that Antony would be part of the squad again, having voluntarily cooperated with the police earlier in the week.

He was seen at the Carrington training facility on Saturday and even attended the team's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace. United, however, has been cautious in its approach, stating via an official statement (via MEN):

"As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case."

Erik ten Hag, the club's manager, also indicated in a Friday press conference that Antony should be fit for the upcoming Champions League match against Galatasaray.