"Can you really risk him a third time?" - Danny Mills thinks Mikel Arteta may not start Arsenal defender against Brighton

Former Manchester City right-back Danny Mills has opined that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta cannot afford to start Nuno Tavares against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Gunners take on Graham Potter's side on Saturday and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. Arsenal's excellent run of form came to an end last week at the hands of Crystal Palace, with Patrick Vieira's side winning 3-0.

Left-back Nuno Tavares had yet another poor showing against the Eagles and had to be withdrawn by Arteta at half-time.

Mills has suggested that it’s unlikely that the 22-year-old will get a start against Brighton on Saturday. The former England full-back has also urged Arteta to 'find a way' to cope with 'leader' Kieran Tierney's injury. Mills told Football Insider:

“I think it’s unlikely. He’s had a go and he’s been dragged a couple of times. Can you really risk him a third time? If you do risk him and it doesn’t work, you then destroy the player completely. You need to now bring him on a couple of times in games where you are 2-0 up or 3-0 up with 20 minutes to go."

"That’s unlikely at this stage of the season. He’s going to have to find a way now, Arteta. Tierney is going to be a big miss because he’s a leader as much as anything."

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Paul Merson: "Nuno Tavares had one of them games at left-back, but it’s hard when you’re out of the team for so long. Even playing in the U23s, it’s not the Premier League. To come in and say: ‘Right, play in this game’ – you feel him." [metro] Paul Merson: "Nuno Tavares had one of them games at left-back, but it’s hard when you’re out of the team for so long. Even playing in the U23s, it’s not the Premier League. To come in and say: ‘Right, play in this game’ – you feel him." [metro] https://t.co/fjnpPDVEot

Mills believes that it is not necessary in modern football to have a left-footed player playing at left-back. He feels that Arteta could take inspiration from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, with Joao Cancelo proving that it's 'easier for a right-footer to slot in at left-back now'. Mills added:

“You have to find a way at some point. It’s not like back in my day where you definitely need a left-footer at left-back because they have to get crosses in and play those channel balls. That’s not the way the modern full-back plays. You’re more likely to get away with a right-footer, we see it with Joao Cancelo at Man City."

"It’s easier for a right-footer to slot in at left-back now. They’ll find somebody and it won’t be ideal but that’s football. Very rarely do you have that first XI available every week.”

Arsenal's injury problems could hinder their pursuit of a top-four finish

Arsenal have done really well to come to challenge for the fourth spot with an exceptionally thin squad this season. However, their poor squad depth could come back to haunt them at the business end of the season.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Can Nuno rediscover his best form against Brighton? 🤔



#ARSBHA #Arsenal #Tavares 🗣 Arteta on Nuno Tavares' reaction to his early substitution at Crystal Palace!Can Nuno rediscover his best form against Brighton? 🤔 🗣 Arteta on Nuno Tavares' reaction to his early substitution at Crystal Palace!Can Nuno rediscover his best form against Brighton? 🤔#ARSBHA #Arsenal #Tavares https://t.co/ip32LtR8TZ

At the moment, the Gunners are missing three crucial players in the form of Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey. Fans will have to wait and if Arsenal can secure Champions League football for next season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar