“Can see him flopping” “Crazy how inflated the market is” - Rival fans mock Manchester United for overpaying as Lisandro Martinez joins club in deal worth up to €67m

Rival fans have mocked Manchester United after the club confirmed that they agreed a deal with Ajax for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez.

The 24-year-old defender is set to be reunited with former boss Erik ten Hag after spending three extremely successful seasons at the Dutch giants, where he played 120 times.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the highly-rated Argentina international will cost the Red Devils an initial €55 million, which could rise to €67 million. He is particularly known for his outstanding ability and confidence to play out from the back.

Martinez will become Manchester United's third signing under Ten Hag after the club picked up Feyenood left-back Tyrell Malacia. They have also signed former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

The defender is capable of playing in a defensive duo as well as in a back three, although many have questioned the signing. Martinez stands at 5' 8" tall, which will make him one of the shortest centre-backs in an incredibly physical Premier League.

Rival supporters took to Twitter to mock United for the signing, with many believing that the South American will flop in England:

Rio Ferdinand predicts where Lisandro Martinez will play for Manchester United

Although predominantly a centre-half, Martinez's versatility means he is capable of playing at left-back, as well as in defensive midfield.

United legend Ferdinand believes the South American's ability to play in numerous positions will be a big boost for his former side. He told the VIBE with Five podcast, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

“I think they’ll be a mix (where Martinez will play). He’s very comfortable playing both positions. I think he could play in there [midfield] quite easily. I think they’ll pick and choose the games, and mix it up for when it suits them.

“If it suits them to play him in midfield and have the extra body and resilience in there, in front of the back four and that extra protection from someone who knows how to defend, then I think it may be utilised."

He added:

“But if we’ve got a lot of the ball and we’re expected to dominate possession against the so-called lesser teams then he may not be called upon in that position [midfield] and he may slot back into centre-back position or maybe not start at all. He gives us more options and that’s what we need in there.”

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Lisandro Martínez completed more passes per 90 than any player to play 10+ times in last season's Eredivisie (82.3), while he also boasted the best aerial duel success rate of any player to contest 100+ aerials in the 2021-22 competition (70.2%). All-rounder. 1 - Lisandro Martínez completed more passes per 90 than any player to play 10+ times in last season's Eredivisie (82.3), while he also boasted the best aerial duel success rate of any player to contest 100+ aerials in the 2021-22 competition (70.2%). All-rounder. https://t.co/s0050fjdu6

