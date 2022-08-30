“Can we sign a ***** midfielder” – Jose Enrique makes plea to Liverpool after sharing ‘joke’ statistic on transfer expenditure

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has urged the Reds to sign a midfielder amidst the club's ongoing injury crisis while highlighting statistics regarding the Premier League giants' transfer expenditure on social media.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been without the services of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones for all four of their league games this season. They have also been without Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita for three of their four games.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out for a lengthy period while Keita and Thiago's return dates are unclear. As per This Is Anfield, Curtis Jones has returned to full training.

Liverpool's lack of quality in midfield was seen as one of the major reasons behind their poor start to the season. Klopp's side have won just one of their four games.

The Merseysiders have signed just three players this summer. Jose Enrique has now highlighted the club's inactivity in the transfer window and net spend this summer. Liverpool have a net spend of €-5.10 million, the sixteenth-lowest in the league.

Enrique urged the club to dip into the market for a new midfielder and wrote on Twitter:

"This is a joke. Can we sign a ***** midfielder!!!"

José enrique @Jesanchez3 This is a joke. Can we sign a ***** midfielder!!! This is a joke. Can we sign a ***** midfielder!!! https://t.co/h8ruyDs3sa

Klopp has been forced to rely on James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Harvey Elliot in recent weeks. Milner and Henderson are entering the latter stages of their careers.

The duo were overrun in midfield by Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Manchester United. Elliot has shown glimpses of his ability but still lacks experience.

Liverpool view RB Leipzig star as a potential option

Liverpool are reportedly interested in midfielder Konrad Laimer.

With just two days to go before the close of the summer transfer window, the Reds have identified RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer as a transfer target as per Fabrizio Romano.

Laimer joined RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2017. He has gone on to make 164 appearances and score 11 goals in all competitions for the German giants.

The Austrian enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring five goals in 43 appearances for the club. He helped them win the DFB Pokal and finish fourth in the Bundesliga.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Liverpool were considering Laimer as cheap option as he’s out of contract next summer, so he’s now expected to stay. RB Leipzig have no intention to let Konrad Laimer leave unless they’ll receive a crazy bid - looks extremely unlikely.Liverpool were considering Laimer as cheap option as he’s out of contract next summer, so he’s now expected to stay. RB Leipzig have no intention to let Konrad Laimer leave unless they’ll receive a crazy bid - looks extremely unlikely. 🚨⚪️🔴 #LFCLiverpool were considering Laimer as cheap option as he’s out of contract next summer, so he’s now expected to stay. https://t.co/vzC4dmVy3u

Laimer's energy and eye for goal make him the ideal target for Klopp's side. The midfielder could available for a bargain price this summer as he has just one year remaining on his contract.

However, Romano reports that RB Leipzig are proving to be tough negotiators as they are unwilling to part ways with the Austrian unless they receive a significant bid.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar