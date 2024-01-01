“Can single-handedly cost us the league”, “I am so sick” - Liverpool fans slam 24-year-old star for poor display in 4-2 win over Newcastle

Despite securing a 4-2 win against Newcastle United at Anfield on Monday, January 1, Liverpool fans were unhappy with the efforts of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

The match started with the Reds asserting their dominance in front of their fans. Despite an early setback when Mohamed Salah's penalty was saved by Martin Dubravka in the 22nd minute, Liverpool put Newcastle under immense pressure in the first half.

The Magpies goalkeeper made several outstanding saves to keep the scores level at half-time. Salah atoned for his penalty miss in the second-half, giving Liverpool the lead in the 49th minute after being set-up by Nunez.

Newcastle responded quickly through Alexander Isak, equalizing in the 54th minute. However, the Reds' offensive ability was on full display as Curtis Jones (74') and Cody Gakpo (78') found the back of the net, amplifying their lead. Sven Botman's (81') goal for Newcastle set the stage for a tense finish, but Salah's late penalty (86') sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Amidst the celebrations, Darwin Nunez's performance stood out, but for less celebratory reasons. The 24-year-old forward, who has been under scrutiny since his high-profile move to Anfield, faced further criticism for his inability to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities.

Hauled off after the hour mark, Nunez's night was a mixed bag. While he did provide an assist, his overall contribution left much to be desired, sparking a wave of discontent among Liverpool fans. He missed three big chances, lost the most duels (10) in the match, and committed two fouls.

The Reds' faithful took to social media to express their frustration over Nunez's finishing abilities, with one fan stating:

“Nunez can single-handedly cost us the league. He is that f*cking bad.”

Another fan added:

“I am so sick of Darwin Nunez guys. I'm so done.”

Here is a selection of their tweets:

More raised concerns about his finishing:

Some were quick to mock him:

Others were concerned about Liverpool's league title aspirations:

Liverpool beat Newcastle as both sides prepare for FA Cup challenges

Liverpool secured a significant victory in their latest Premier League outing, with star forward Mohamed Salah playing a pivotal role in their 4-2 win over Newcastle. His performance was a fitting send-off before he joins the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

This defeat adds to Newcastle's recent struggles, marking their fifth loss in the last six league games. The Magpies, looking to turn their fortunes around, face a crucial upcoming challenge in the FA Cup. They are set to clash with their regional rivals, Sunderland, in the much-anticipated Tyne-Wear derby on Saturday, January 6.

The Reds, riding high from their Premier League success, will also turn their focus to the FA Cup, where they are set for a blockbuster match against Arsenal on Sunday.