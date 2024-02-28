"Can start looking for another club", "Very mid" - Fans slam Chelsea star after his performance in 3-2 win over Leeds in FA Cup fixture

Chelsea fans are unhappy with Robert Sanchez's performance during the 3-2 FA Cup fifth-round win against Leeds United on Wednesday, February 28.

The Blues managed to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup courtesy of the win at Stamford Bridge. Sanchez started the game between the sticks for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Nicolas Jackson (15'), Mykhaylo Mudryk (37') and Conor Gallagher (90') found the back of the net for the Blues. Mateo Joseph scored a brace (8', 59') for Leeds.

While the Blues edged past Leeds, fans were skeptical of Sanchez's display, with some suggesting that Dorde Petrovic and Marcus Bettinelli are both better than the Spaniard.

Sanchez, since his 2023 summer move from Brighton & Hove Albion, has made 20 appearances for the side, conceding 28 goals and keeping five clean sheets.

However, his performances haven't always been convincing and the game against Leeds was another instance where fans complained about the 26-year-old shot-sopper. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Sanchez can start looking for another club. He’ll be lucky to be backup to Bettinelli at this point. One thing is for certain… Our backlit is much more comfortable and stable with Petr C… I mean Petrovic in goal."

Another commented:

"Sanchez is very mid."

Here are some of the best social media reactions after Robert Sanchez's performance during Chelsea vs. Leeds:

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says Mykhaylo Mudryk needs time

While Mykhaylo Mudryk got on the scoresheet against Leeds, Mauricio Pochettino claimed that the Ukrainian still needs time to get to his best. Pochettino thinks Mudryk needs to learn to work with and without the ball.

He said (via CFC Pys on X):

“He needs time. In this team, you need to work with the ball and without the ball.”

Mudryk, since his reported £89 million move to Chelsea in January 2023, has scored five goals and provided five assists in 43 appearances so far. This season, he has scored five times and has laid out three assists in 27 appearances across competitions.