"Can still be a big help to the team" - Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's ability belies his age

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance in Manchester United's 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea. The 37-year-old forward netted the equaliser for the Red Devils just two minutes after Marcos Alonso had given the Blues the lead.

Rangnick has credited Ronaldo for his overall performance and not just his goal. The German tactician also believes Ronaldo could play a huge part under new manager Erik ten Hag next season. Speaking after the game at Old Trafford (via Utdreport's Twitter page), Rangnick said:

"Not only the goal Cristiano scored but his whole performance, his attitude at age of 37, this is not normal to do that. If he plays like he did today he can still be a big help to this team."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "He can still be a great help for this team."



Ralf Rangnick is asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo can be at the heart of Man United next season under Erik ten Hag 🗣 "He can still be a great help for this team."Ralf Rangnick is asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo can be at the heart of Man United next season under Erik ten Hag https://t.co/C0qFP9vwyc

United's draw against Chelsea has left them way behind in the race for the Premier League top four.

The Red Devils remain sixth in the standings on 55 points from 35 games. However, United are now five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played two more games than the Gunners.

Cristiano Ronaldo has found great goalscoring form for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's primary source of goals all season. The Portuguese superstar has single-handedly helped United remain competitive in the league in the last few weeks.

Ronaldo has scored eight of United's last nine Premier League goals. Brazilian midfielder Fred has bagged the other.

The Portuguese's last eight league goals include hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City. Ralf Rangnick's side won both games 3-2.

Ronaldo also scored the solitary goal for United in their 3-1 defeat at top-four rivals Arsenal at the weekend.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Fred

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Man United's last nine goals:Cristiano RonaldoCristiano RonaldoCristiano RonaldoFredCristiano RonaldoCristiano RonaldoCristiano RonaldoCristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo Man United's last nine goals:⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo⚽ Fred⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/L9ipnM5Efy

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to end his first season back at Manchester United as the club's leading goalscorer this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 23 goals in 36 appearances across competitions.

He's currently joint-second along with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. The duo have scored 17 league goals. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is leading the charts with 22 strikes.

Edited by Bhargav