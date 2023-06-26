“Can we stop this circus and find a solution?” – Patrice Evra hits out at Manchester United takeover drama

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has criticised the team's owners, the Glazers, for the issues surrounding the club's takeover process. Speaking to The Times, the Frenchman urged the Glazers to find a solution soon amidst uncertainty over the club's future.

Evra said:

"We talk about this deal for how many months now? Since November. Now, the question is: can we stop this circus and find a solution and [have] the owner come as soon as possible? We need to find it now, before the season starts."

The Glazer family announced in November 2022 that they are putting the club up for sale. Since then, two parties have emerged as the most likely candidates to buy the Red Devils: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos.

The takeover process has been long and protracted, with several rounds of bids and negotiations, but no end in sight at the moment.

The uncertainty over the takeover has affected the club's transfer business. Manager Erik ten Hag is looking to build on a squad that finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup. They have shown interest in Harry Kane and Mason Mount, but have been unable to complete the deals due to uncertainty about the funds available.

Manchester United turn down offer to sign Premier League winger

United are not interested in signing Pulisic.

Manchester United have reportedly declined an opportunity to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. According to The Times, the Blues offered the Red Devils the chance to sign the American, but Ten Hag's side showed no interest in the 24-year-old winger.

Chelsea are looking to shed players as they continue to trim down a squad of over 30 players. French outlet L'Equipe reported that Ligue 1 side Lyon hold an interest in signing the American forward.

Pulisic has had a tough spell with the London club following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He has bagged 26 goals and 21 assists for the club in 145 appearances. He managed just one goal and two assists in the 2022-23 campaign.

Amid uncertainty regarding his future, Pulisic told ESPN that he wants to play for a team where he would get regular opportunities.

“It’s absolutely a time where I need to figure out what’s going to be best for my future and be somewhere where I can go and play and be trusted and feel good in what I’m doing,” Pulisic told ESPN. “I want to find that joy at club level again, for sure.”

