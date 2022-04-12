"Can’t attract the world’s best" - Noel Whelan says no one fears Manchester United anymore 

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes Manchester United are no longer a scary proposition in English football.

Whelan has also stated that the Red Devils have been outclassed by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool both on and off the pitch. The 47-year-old believes United still have a long way to go before they can start competing against their rivals once again.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said the following:

“They can sign good players for a lot of money, but they can’t attract the world’s best. Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea – they’re all well ahead of them. They aren’t the formidable team they used to be. No one fears playing Man United anymore. Nobody worries about them, no one goes into the game thinking they are going to come away with zero points."

Whelan is also not astonished by the fact that Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has decided to snub Manchester United. According to ESPN, the Norwegian forward is not impressed by the club's sporting project. On this, Whelan said:

“I’m not surprised Haaland has laughed off any interest. They’ve got about three or four years’ worth of hard work before they can consider moving for someone like him.”

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has dismissed interest from Manchester United as he feels the club cannot fulfill his ambitions. (ESPN) Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has dismissed interest from Manchester United as he feels the club cannot fulfill his ambitions. (ESPN) https://t.co/vRGDXOBE9q

Manchester United are struggling to secure Champions League football for next season

As things stand, Manchester United are struggling to make it into the Premier League's top-four. The Red Devils are currently without a league win in their last two matches.

Since club football returned from the international break, United have picked up just one point in the Premier League. Ralf Rangnick's side only managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Old Trafford on 2 April before suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton a week later.

This has left Manchester United languishing in seventh place in the Premier League standings. They are currently six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with seven matches remaining in the season.

It is worth noting that United still have to face Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea in the league, which makes their job even more difficult.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “



“Man United have some fantastic players…but they are NOT a good team!”



“They need an overhaul!”



Ally McCoist claims this current Man United squad has ‘no life’ about them. #MUFC are off it! Top four is miles away. There’s no spirit or life about them!”“Man United have some fantastic players…but they are NOT a good team!”“They need an overhaul!”Ally McCoist claims this current Man United squad has ‘no life’ about them. 😳 “#MUFC are off it! Top four is miles away. There’s no spirit or life about them!”❌ “Man United have some fantastic players…but they are NOT a good team!”🔥 “They need an overhaul!”Ally McCoist claims this current Man United squad has ‘no life’ about them. 🔴 https://t.co/9RE2Bv2ZFu

Qualifying for the Champions League is vital for the Red Devils ahead of the summer transfer window. Manchester United are expected to have a massive summer where they will be unveiling a new manager and signing new players to bolster their squad.

Having Champions League football for next season would be crucial for United in order to attract their desired transfer targets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee