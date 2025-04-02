"Can't beat us on the pitch, so want to beat us off it" - Barcelona chief Joan Laporta slams LaLiga as they release statement against club financials

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has blasted LaLiga for their claims about the Catalan club's financial situation. The Blaugrana have struggled with their finances in recent years. However, the Spanish league's claim about their economic situation has infuriated the club's president.

Ad

In a recent statement, LaLiga claimed that the league leader's finances do not allow them to sign two players who joined in the summer, Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. The statement read (via Yahoo Sports):

"No amount from the (VIP box deal) is ultimately recorded in the profit and loss accounts, contrary to what had been certified by the club and the auditor at the time of said transaction. Barcelona... did not have on December 31, 2024, or on January 3, 2025, nor has it had since that date, nor does it currently have, (the financial fair play capacity) for the registration of the players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor."

Ad

Trending

The Blaugrana president responded furiously to LaLiga's claims, saying (via Yahoo Sports):

"I have the feeling that this is not by chance, today we're playing a huge game against Atletico Madrid. It's another attempt to destabilise our team and sometimes I feel that as some can't beat us on the pitch, they want to beat us off of it. As president of Barça I will not allow this and I will continue to defend the interests of our club."

Ad

The Blaugrana are in the middle of an impressive campaign and have already won the Spanish Super Cup this season. They face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, April 2, in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal with the aggregate currently tied at 4-4. They are also leading the race to win LaLiga, sitting on top with a three-point lead, and are in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona star excited to return to the team after injury layoff

Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen revealed his excitement at his return to first-team training after a lengthy injury layoff. The German keeper suffered an injury setback early in the campaign but is wrapping up his recovery after an extended time on the recovery table.

Ad

In a recent interview with Bild, the 32-year-old shotstopper discussed his imminent return to the team, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Now, after six months, I’m back training with the team, feeling fitter than ever and with lots of energy. I have a great team around me, I can handle any pressure and I’m eager to play soon, without having a specific date. If I handle the tension and all the aspects of training with the team well, it will give the coach a little push so he knows I’m ready.”

Ter Stegen has been a key part of the Barcelona team since he joined in the summer of 2014 for a reported € 12 million from Borussia Monchengladbach. He has played 420 games for the Catalan giants, conceding 412 goals and keeping 175 clean sheets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback