“Can’t begin to explain what a difficult skill that is” - Michael Owen in awe of what Liverpool attacker did against Brentford

Michael Owen has lavished praise on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez for his goal in their 4-1 win over Brentford on Saturday (February 17).

The Merseysiders traveled to the Gtech Community Stadium on the back of a 3-1 win over Burnley last weekend. Nunez opened the scoring in the 35th minute with an exquisite chip finish, assisted by Diogo Jota.

The Uruguay international received great plaudits from Owen for producing such a finish with composure. He wrote on X after the game:

"That finish from Darwin Nunez yesterday was insane. I can’t stop watching it. And I can’t begin to explain how difficult a skill that is. Moving at pace, the ball running away from you, being inside the box with no room for error."

However, Owen admitted that Nunez's finish was a risky option, given the game was locked at 0-0. The former Liverpool forward added:

"BUT, it is also further proof that if he is to get closer to becoming the great player many people think he can be, he has to adapt his way of thinking. I mean, to even consider that finish is madness. It’s a 1 in 10, 2 in 10 finish at best. Learning to slot, dink or go round the GK is a far more productive way to score and will increase his chances to 4 or 5 in 10, thus massively increasing his end return."

Owen concluded:

"I’m really not trying to rain on his parade as that goal was pure class. But I’d rather see it when Liverpool are 3-0 up, not at 0-0."

Nunez's goal against Brentford takes his tally up to 13 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season.

"He's an amazing player" - Liverpool star heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after Brentford win

Mohamed Salah had not featured for the Reds since their New Year's win over Newcastle United after picking up a hamstring injury at AFCON.

The Egyptian forward made his Liverpool return in style against Brentford, replacing the injured Diogo Jota at halftime. He first set up Alexis Mac Allister's goal in the second half before scoring one of his own in the 68th minute.

Ivan Toney pulled one back for the Bees seven minutes later, but to no avail, as Cody Gakpo scored the Reds' fourth goal of the evening in the 86th minute.

Speaking after the game, Mac Allister was full of praise for Salah and his display, having just returned from injury. The Argentine midfielder said (per the club's official website):

"He's amazing and I'm very happy for him. He's been out and he's been a little bit frustrated about it. But he came back and in just a couple of minutes he scored and assisted."

"He's an amazing player, an amazing leader for us, very important. I'm very happy for him."