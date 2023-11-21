Croatian women's footballing star Ana Markovic has expressed her delight ahead of her meeting with idol, Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Markovic, 24, currently represents Swiss Women's Super League club Grasshoppers. She will get the opportunity to meet the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker through a program arranged by Binance, for which Ronaldo is an ambassador.

Taking to Instagram, Markovic shared her delight, saying:

"I will meet Ronaldo. I'm so excited. I cannot explain how excited I am. Everyone who knows me, since I was a little girl, I was watching Youtube videos of Cristiano, the way he plays and his lifestyle.

"I'm super happy to do this, I'll be on the road with Binance, thank you so much for this opportunity. I can't believe I'm going to play football with Cristiano Ronaldo."

She added:

"Stay tuned, I will show you everything that I can on my stories."

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner who decided to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January following a successful career in Europe.

Representing top clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, he won the UEFA Champions League five times, Premier League thrice and La Liga twice, among other honors.

He continues to find the net with regularity for Al-Nassr and has notched up 16 goals and nine assists from 17 appearances across all competitions already this season.

Ana Markovic picks Cristiano Ronaldo as her favorite football player

Grasshoppers star Ana Markovic picked Cristiano Ronaldo as her favorite footballer over Lionel Messi and even Luka Modric, who hails from the former's country.

Revealing her fondness for the 38-year-old striker, she told 20 min:

"Modric is definitely a great role model for me. He is a world footballer and represents Croatia. There are many good players among the women, such as Bachmann. But my absolute favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo because he's just so disciplined.

"I think it's super important that you give your all in sport and have a good mindset like him."

Ronaldo's discipline has been lauded by multiple former teammates of his, including French midfielder Paul Pogba. Although inching towards 40, the former Red Devils attacker isn't showing any signs of slowing down.