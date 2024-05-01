"Can’t believe how stupid Manchester United is" - Fans hail Jadon Sancho's performance for Borussia Dortmund in UCL S/F against PSG

Fans have taken to social media to hail Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho's performance for Borussia Dortmund against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League.

It was an impressive first leg semi-final for Dortmund as they held off the French giants, who were widely seen as favorites before the game started. While there were strong performances all round, it was Jadon Sancho who took social media by storm with his quality on the ball.

The Manchester United loanee operated as one of the best wingers on the pitch, providing regular impact from his right flank with his dribbling and passing. He constantly dribbled past his opponents, completing a shocking 12 dribbles in the game. He also won more duels and threatened PSG's final third with a series of key passes.

This comes after he left Manchester United on loan after getting into a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag and refusing to apologize. He ended up an outcast, isolated from the first team and unable to train with his teammates till he left for Germany.

Fans took notice of the Borussia Dortmund winger taking the pitch by storm, and they drove to social media to praise his quality:

"I can’t believe how stupid Manchester United is," a fan mocked the club.

"This is a special performance from Sancho, 2 key chances created in the span of 20 seconds, unreal," a fan said.

"Man United fans seeing Jadon Sancho ripping PSG apart in a Champions League semi-final," another fan added.

"Sancho is talented no doubt. He was also poor in a United shirt consistently. Late to training multiple times. Refused to apologise and play for 3 months. Talent isn't enough. We need talent, consistency, dedication & mentality. Can he do that in this league?" a Manchester United fan questioned him.

"Sancho is a good example of why you should leave that toxic relationship and choose happiness. Don't let toxic people, the environment and co ruin you." a fan noted.

"Almost every touch, dribble and pass of Sancho’s turned to gold. A winger combination play masterclass in a Champions League semi-final. Mental & physical stability is everything." another fan was pleased.

"Sancho going to the UCL final the same year Man United finished last in their group," another fan mocked the Red Devils.

"Sancho has completed more dribbles tonight than Antony has ALL season…" a fan was shocked.

Other fans said:

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand hails Jadon Sancho's impressive performance for Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

Jadon Sancho's outing against PSG looked special to fans, but the pundits were also impressed with what they saw, particularly Rio Ferdinand.

The former United defender saw "confidence" in the Dortmund winger, stating (via Manchester Evening News):

"I am not really one for stats, but I have got a good one here. In 45 minutes, Jadon Sancho has completed more dribbles (seven) than he did in any of his 58 appearances for Man United. That is a man with confidence."

It is uncertain if Sancho will play for the Red Devils again, especially as he has still not apologized for his social media outburst towards manager Erik ten Hag.