“Can’t be discounted either” – Sergio Aguero surprisingly names 4 contenders for Premier League title this season 

Former Argentina forward Sergio Aguero has named Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United as his four contenders for the Premier League.

Aguero spoke highly of Newcastle's performances this season, in particular. Based on their current form, the Magpies are still in with an outside chance of mounting a title challenge in the second half of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Speaking to Stake, the former Manchester City forward was quoted as saying the following:

"As things stand, it's going to either Arsenal, City or United. Newcastle can't be discounted either, they played a great first half of the tournament."

After the completion of the gameweek 21, Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League standings. The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the league table and have a game in hand over second-placed Manchester City.

The latest league table can be seen below:

Manchester City are the team most likely to challenge Arsenal so far this season. Both third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United have picked up 39 points from 20 games. They are both currently 11 points behind Mikel Arteta's side, having played one more game.

This season's title race is missing the usual candidates in Liverpool and Chelsea. The two giants of English football are currently having an underwhelming season and find themselves in ninth and tenth place, respectively. As things stand, both sides are 10 points behind the Champions League qualification spots.

Arsenal and Manchester City face each other in the Premier League next month

The top two sides in the Premier League will face one another in February. Arsenal take on title rivals Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (15 February). This could be the last chance for Pep Guardiola's side to close the gap on the runaway league leaders.

It is worth mentioning that both sides recently played each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup on 27 January. Manchester City recorded a narrow 1-0 win over the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium. Dutch defender Nathan Ake scored the solitary goal of the game in the second half.

Their meeting next month will be the first time both Arsenal and Manchester City face each other in the Premier League this season. Their second encounter is scheduled to take place towards the end of the season on 26 April.

Arsenal have not won the league since their 'Invincibles' campaign under former manager Arsene Wenger back during the 2003-04 season.

