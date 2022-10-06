"Can’t get anything over that geezer" - Jude Bellingham makes hilarious Erling Haaland claim after equaling Manchester City superstar's UCL record

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has made a hilarious claim after equaling former teammate and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's goalscoring record in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Haaland scored twice for Manchester City against FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium yesterday (October 5). In doing so, he became the first player to score in three consecutive Champions League matches this season. The Norwegian had previously found the back of the net against Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

Football's next big rivalry. ⚔️ Youngest players to score 20 #UCL goals:◉ Erling Haaland (20y 231d)◎ Kylian Mbappé (21y 355d)Youngest players to score 25 #UCL goals:◉ Erling Haaland (22y 47d)◎ Kylian Mbappé (22y 80d)Football's next big rivalry. ⚔️ Youngest players to score 20 #UCL goals:◉ Erling Haaland (20y 231d)◎ Kylian Mbappé (21y 355d) Youngest players to score 25 #UCL goals: ◉ Erling Haaland (22y 47d)◎ Kylian Mbappé (22y 80d) Football's next big rivalry. ⚔️

However, Jude Bellingham matched this record minutes later as he scored BVB's second goal against Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. This meant the youngster had also scored in three consecutive games, previously scoring against Sevilla and Manchester City.

Speaking at his post-match interview, the Borussia Dortmund had a hilarious reaction after learning that his former teammate shared the record with him.

The interviewer asked Bellingham about his newly earned record and said (via GiveMeSport):

"You’re only the second teenager in the Champions League who scored on the first three match days. Do you know who is the first one?"

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Jude Bellingham has become the first midfielder in UEFA Champions League history to score in three consecutive appearances while still a teenager. Prodigy. 3 - Jude Bellingham has become the first midfielder in UEFA Champions League history to score in three consecutive appearances while still a teenager. Prodigy. https://t.co/CbhIGsreoD

Bellingham responded:

"English teenager or any teenager?"

The interviewer said, "Any teenager," with the Dortmund star understandably guessing Kylian Mbappe. "You know him very well," the midfielder was told.

Bellingham realized who the interviewer was talking about and responded:

"Erling! Yeah, of course. Can’t get anything over that geezer at the minute, I swear to god. Sums him up!"

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham's stats so far this season

Both players are enjoying a decent outing with their respective clubs this season.

Haaland has taken his game to an even greater level after joining Manchester City during the summer transfer window. The striker is currently making Premier League defenders look average with the way he's tearing them apart and scoring goals with ease.

So far, the Norwegian has recorded 14 goals and three assists in eight appearances so far in the English top flight. After adding that to his five strikes in the Champions League, Haaland has a combined tally of 19 goals and three assists in 11 matches across both competitions.

Bellingham has also been an influential player for Borussia Dortmund this season, producing eye-catching performances for the German giants from the center of the pitch. So far, he's recorded an impressive four goals and two assists to his name in 12 appearances across all competitions.

