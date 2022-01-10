"Can't get this guy out of the club quick enough" - Craig Burley claims Manchester United should get rid of superstar for 'whatever money' they can get

Former Scotland international Craig Burley has said that Manchester United should sell midfielder Paul Pogba at the earliest.

Burley said that if he was the United manager, he would not have counted on Pogba anymore. The 50-year-old player-turned-pundit wants the Red Devils to offload the Frenchman at whatever price they get for him.

However, Burley knows that Pogba's failure in the Premier League does not mean he cannot be successful in leagues in Italy or Spain. Speaking to ESPN, Burley said in this regard:

"I can't get this guy out of the club quick enough; that's not to say he's not going to go back to Continental Europe, Italy or Spain and be a success again. But in England, where the game is a little bit different, the climate is different, I am not if I'm a new manager at Man Utd going to rely on this guy. I want to get the money for him, whatever I can get and get him out."

Paul Pogba has entered the final six months of his Manchester United contract, but has so far shown no signs of signing an extension. The 28-year-old midfielder is now allowed to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club. The 2018 FIFA World Cup-winner could join any team on a free transfer this summer.

Many clubs have shown interest in signing Pogba, including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus. Earlier this month, there were rumours that United had offered Pogba wages worth £500,000-a-week to stay at Old Trafford. However, a spokesperson close to the 28-year-old midfielder has refuted those claims.

utdreport @utdreport A spokesperson for Paul Pogba on reports of a contract offer from #mufc : "To clarify media reports, Paul has not been offered a new contract in recent months. Paul is fully focused on his recovery from injury with the aim of helping the team as soon as possible." #mulive [mail] A spokesperson for Paul Pogba on reports of a contract offer from #mufc: "To clarify media reports, Paul has not been offered a new contract in recent months. Paul is fully focused on his recovery from injury with the aim of helping the team as soon as possible." #mulive [mail]

As things stand, Pogba is recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up while on international duty with France in November. The former Juventus star has not featured in the Premier League since United's 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

As per an update from interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Paul Pogba is set to remain sidelined for a few more weeks. Rangnick said:

As far as I know, I was told a week ago, it would be a minimum of at least another four or five weeks before he is fit for training again. Right now, he's not been part of the training group and, even if he was back whenever, two, three or four weeks, it will take some time.

"It's one thing to be training fit, but, on the other hand, he needs to be fit for the match and competition in either the Premier League or the Champions League and this will still take some time."

Pogba was sent off in the Liverpool game, following a challenge on Naby Keita in the second half.

Manchester United have had an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign thus far

Manchester United have had a poor start to 2022, suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Red Devils have had an underwhelming 2021-22 season so far, which saw their erstwhile manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer face the sack.

Things have hardly improved under interim manager Ralf Rangnick too. The Red Devils have looked far from convincing in any of the five league games they've played under Rangnick.

United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having picked up 31 points from 19 games thus far.

