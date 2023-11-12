Fans took to Twitter to react as Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr copied Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration in the 5-1 thrashing of Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

The Santiago Bernabeu witnessed a stunning display of football despite Madrid missing their key player Jude Bellingham due to injury, with the spotlight shining brightly on Vinicius.

In the absence of Bellingham, concerns had bubbled among the Madrid faithful. However, the worries were swiftly allayed, as Vinicius stepped up magnificently. His dynamic performance, supported by Rodrygo and Dani Carvajal, was enough to secure a convincing win.

The game kicked off with Carvajal setting the tone, slicing through the defence and delivering a spectacular left-footed volley to open the scoring. Valencia, despite creating opportunities of their own, were thwarted by goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

As the game progressed, Vinicius emerged as the protagonist. He scored his first goaal, taking on Rodrygo's cross with a deft chest touch before putting the ball in the back of the net. The Brazilian winger continued his masterclass after the break, weaving past a defender and firing a precise shot for his second strike of the night.

Rodrygo soon added his name to the scoresheet, capitalising on a Valencia error, before he added another to cap off a dominant display.

The game's highlight for Cristiano Ronaldo's fans, though, was Vinicius' tribute to the Real Madrid legend's "Calma" celebration. X (formerly Twitter) buzzed with reactions, with tweets pouring in discussing the young winger's homage to the legendary Portuguese forward.

One fan said : “Can’t hate this guy”, while another noted: “Whole world is happy”.

Here's a selection of the top tweets:

Jude Bellingham has set out to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's records at Real Madrid

Few newcomers have made their mark at Real Madrid as rapidly and resoundingly as Jude Bellingham. The young Englishman, in his inaugural season with the Spanish giants, is already drawing parallels with icons like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bellingham's breathtaking tally of 13 goals in 14 games across competitions, and three assists, has rapidly endeared him to the Madridista faithful. Not traditionally a striker, his goal-scoring prowess this season has shattered Ronaldo's early records at the club. It has also catapulted him to the forefront of the La Liga Golden Boot race with a stunning haul of 10 goals.

Bellingham's first few games for Real Madrid are a mirror to Cristiano Ronaldo's early days at the club, as he matched the Portuguese legend's feat of scoring in his first four games.

However, Bellingham's ambition seems to stretch further. He eclipsed another record, amassing 13 goal contributions in his first 10 appearances, surpassing Ronaldo's tally of 11.