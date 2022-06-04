“Can’t for the life of me see why” - Paul Merson fires warning to Liverpool superstar with ‘grass isn’t always greener’ claim

Paul Merson has sent Liverpool star Sadio Mane a warning amid exit rumors. The Arsenal legend believes the 'grass is not always greener', and the Senegal star should remain at Anfield.

Mane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer. The forward has a year left on his contract and wants to take up a new challenge from next season.

PSG are ready to rival Bayern Munich for the transfer of Sadio Mané. They're willing to offer a bigger fee and higher wages.



Kylian Mbappé, who is now part of these decisions, has approved the move.



(Source: @SPORTBILD)

While writing in his Daily Mail column, Merson claimed he had no idea why Mane was forcing a move away from Liverpool. He added that the forward has everything he needs at Anfield and should stick with Jurgen Klopp. He wrote:

"It seems clear Sadio Mane has his heart set on a move to Bayern Munich but I can't for the life of me see why. The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence and there are no guarantees that he will be as successful in Germany as he has been with L'pool. Since his arrival from Southampton six years ago L'pool have played a way that suits his game and goals could dry up in a different set up and a different league."

"It is a brave move to make if he wants a fresh challenge and is backing himself to make a success of it. His relationship with Klopp and the club has been so good that the club will have known about this for a while and they will have been planning to recover and renew up front. There may still be a bit of wrangling to be done over the fee because at the £25million which was talked about last week it ain't going to happen. Add another £10m on and, with just a year left on his deal, it might but I just don't know why he wants to leave Liverpool in the first place."

Will Liverpool sell Sadio Mane?

Mane has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Liverpool this summer.

Bayern remain confident a deal will be complete for Sadio Mané. From Mané's point of view, he would be the top star in Munich, while in Paris or Real he would just be one of many. He wants to join Bayern.



PSG are ready to rival Bayern Munich for the transfer of Sadio Mané. They're willing to offer a bigger fee and higher wages.



Kylian Mbappé, who is now part of these decisions, has approved the move.



(Source: @SPORTBILD)

The forward has won everything at Anfield and wants to pick up a fresh challenge now.

Bayern Munich are leading the race and are confident of landing the Senegal star soon.

